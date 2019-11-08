Image zoom Alex Sandoval

It may not be December 25, but today definitely *feels* like Christmas—because the highly-anticipated Oprah’s Favorite Things 2019 list just dropped. The carefully curated collection, unveiled in O, The Oprah Magazine, includes all of Oprah’s favorite products from the past year, and her picks cover everything from luxury beauty to healthy home items to super comfy sneakers.

The 2019 list includes 79 unique gift recommendations that you can shop for loved ones this holiday season. Thankfully, Oprah understands how difficult it can be to find all her favorite products online. So, like an actual saint, the ultimate A-lister brought many of her top picks together in an Amazon storefront for the fifth consecutive year—making it easy for you to shop everything in one place.

While there are plenty of phenomenal picks—including this super trendy Amazon coat and crafty smart notebook—let’s just agree that 79 items are a lot to browse through. So to make the list more digestible, we went ahead and scoured Oprah’s favorites to find the best healthy home and lifestyle items that are actually worth the splurge. Whether you’re snagging something for yourself or you’re on the hunt for holiday gifts, Oprah has you covered.

Yedi Houseware 9-in-1 Total Package Instant Programmable Pressure Cooker

Move over InstantPot—Oprah just declared this 9-in-1 pressure cooker as the hottest kitchen item of 2019. She called out Yedi’s “versatility” and recommends it for cooking everything from steamed zucchini to cake. Life’s all about balance, after all.

Available at amazon.com, $100

Softies Marshmallow Hooded Lounger

A super cozy pair of pajamas may not be essential for a good night’s sleep, per say, but they definitely don’t hurt. Plus, this hooded, one-piece lounger is so soft and comfy, the brand had to call it “marshmallow”—and Oprah agrees.

Available at amazon.com, $99

Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium

You won’t believe how much health information can be stored on your wrist with Apple’s newest watch model. The Apple Watch series 5 not only tracks your heart rate, hourly movement, and overall activity, but it can even detect falls or warn you when your environment is too loud.

Available at amazon.com, $799

The Prepster Emergency Bag

This handy backpack is filled with everything you could possibly need during an emergency, from an extra USB charger to pliers. Plus, there are also a few comforting non-essentials, including Mast chocolate and fancy British toothpaste from Marvis.

Available at amazon.com, $395

Alala Women’s Wander Sweatshirt

Maybe calling this sweatshirt healthy is a slight stretch, but it’s so soft and comfortable we couldn’t resist. The stylish, v-neck loungewear top also has matching pants and comes in a wide range of sizes (XS-XXXL). It’s no wonder Oprah considers it one of her favorites.

Available at amazon.com, $135

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Headphones

Oprah called these sweat- and water-resistant earbuds “the perfect workout partners” and we have to agree. Not only will the battery last up to nine hours, but the secure-fit design means they’ll stay in place during even the toughest workouts. Plus, the wireless headphones come in four trendy colors.

Available at amazon.com, $250

Flywheel Sports Home Exercise Bike with Free Two-Month Subscription

If you’ve ever dreamed of taking an intense spin class in the privacy of your own home, look no further. This Flywheel bikes offers on-demand programs in a built-in tablet screen, so you can take a studio-intense class on your own time. Reviewers say the home exercise bike is easy to install and use, and totally worth the price—one customer called it “life-changing”, while another said it’s an “unbelievable workout if you can’t make it to the gym.” Who says you need a gym membership to get fit?

Available at amazon.com, $1,399

Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender

Say goodbye to your Vitamix, because Oprah just dubbed this affordable blender her top pick for making both smoothies and soups. The multi-use kitchen tool is powerful enough to crush ice, but can also heat up the perfect cheesy fondue.

Available at amazon.com, $160

Footnanny Hemp Extract Spa Treatment

Your feet deserve the same anti-aging treatments as the delicate skin under your eyes and on your neck and hands.This delightful, Oprah-approved spa treatment for your feet is the perfect way to relax at the end of a long day, and can even help soothe aches and pains thanks to the addition of hemp.

Available at amazon.com, $150

Haven’t found the perfect item for your loved ones on this list? You can check out her entire selection here. After all, Oprah is the ~ultimate~ gift giver.

