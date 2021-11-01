Oprah Just Revealed Her Favorite Things of 2021—Here's What to Shop from Her List
Monday just got a cheery makeover because Oprah's Favorite Things of 2021 have officially dropped. Unveiled in O, The Oprah Magazine earlier today, the annual gift guide includes product recommendations from the icon herself, with this year's list topping out at 110 picks.
Similar to last year's guide, the list includes items from well-known brands, like Bose and Barefoot dreams, as well as goodies from small businesses. The selects cover a range of categories—kitchen must-haves, anti-aging beauty, and practical fashion items—but they all have one thing in common: They're available to shop on an Amazon storefront for the seventh year in a row.
The curated page allows you to filter for specific categories—like woman-owned businesses, wellness, or beauty—as well as providing quotes from the queen about her product picks. The quippy insights, including mentions of best friend Gale, make it easier to pick the right recipient for your present. Plus, who wouldn't want to quote Oprah while giving out the best gifts of the year?
The only downside of the guide's launch is that many products are prone to selling out. Ensure you're not missing the chance to snag the best health and wellness gifts from Oprah's list by checking out our streamlined list of the 14 best items, below.
Related Items
Footnanny Starter Olive Oil Pedicure Collection
Oprah gets regular pedicures from Gloria L. Williams (aka The Footnanny) to keep her "tooties" smooth and soft—and her at-home collections have been a staple in OFT holiday guides for the last eight years. This year's inclusion focuses on the recently launched olive oil collection, which infuses soaking salts, creams, and scrubs with the nourishing ingredient. Your feet will thank you.
Henry Face Mask
FYI, Oprah isn't the only A-lister obsessed with this reusable cloth mask. Jennifer Lopez is also a fan and has been spotted in the design a handful of times. Deemed the "best mask" by reviewers, its origami-inspired structure makes it easier to breathe despite offering three layers of protection.
Peepers by PeeperSpecs Showbiz Reading Glasses
Reading glasses don't have to be boring—just look at these chunky frames from Peepers. The polycarbonate frame is all the rage with lenses available up to 3x magnification. We can see why Oprah went "gaga" for them.
Philips One by Sonicare Rechargeable Toothbrush
Like Oprah, we're huge fans of Philips Sonicare's lineup of electric toothbrushes at Health. Their vibrating bristles give a just-left-the-dentist clean, and they even come in this downsized travel design. It has many of the habit-improving features of its predecessors, like a two-minute timer, but swaps a USB charger for a traditional one.
Softies Dream Jersey Lounge Set
A quick sweep of Oprah's Favorite Things from the last decade proves she loves luxuriously soft pajamas—and she even reiterated her love of them in the guide. This year's pick is the Softies Lounge Set, which feels like a second skin with its "next-level softness."
Bose Sleepbuds II Technology
It's officially time to retire the white noise machine: Bose's modern day approach saves your nightstand from a bulky device by creating the perfect sleeping earbuds. They deliver relaxing, noise-canceling sounds to gently put you to sleep—and Oprah raved they're "so darn comfortable" even for side sleepers.
Beast Blender
Health testers and Oprah agree: This personal blender is the best of the best. It's powerful with a minimal footprint for easy storage, not that you'll mind the design-forward device taking up precious countertop space.
Amazon Echo Show 10
Oprah's smart device of choice is the Echo Show 10. Unlike other devices, the screen moves with you on a 360-degree rotation to ensure you always stay in frame while video chatting or moving around the kitchen. Talk about smart!
Bindle Puppy Pack Water Bottle
Don't forget your four-legged friends while shopping this holiday season. This 24-ounce water bottle is a pet parent's dream with a hidden compartment for treats and a detachable water bowl for hydrating your fur babies. What's more, it even has a pocket for your phone.
Clevr Suplerlatte Starter Kit
Meghan Markle introduced Oprah to this women-led brand that's on a mission to make wellness lattes mainstream and approachable. Now she drinks a Golden Latte every day or adds the nutrient-packed mixes to smoothies for a flavor boost.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Robe
After more than a year working from home, loungewear and pajamas have become wardrobe staples for many people. Oprah's suggestion is adding this Barefoot Dream Robe to the lineup thanks to its plush fabric, relaxed fit, and cozy hood.
Athletic Propulsion Labs Lusso Slides
Considered a "post-workout treat for your feet" by Oprah, these plush slides earned a spot on the list for their contoured footbed. It massages your soles with every step to help speed up your recovery, and also packs the brand's signature response cushioning.
Melt Fit Essential Leggings
Oprah called these leggings "basically perfect," and it's not hard to see why. The high-waisted design offers medium compression, has a pocket for keys, and packs plenty of stretch. Plus, the subdued hues are the perfect excuse to expand your leggings collections beyond black colorways.
SurfaceSoap
Sanitize the kitchen, bathroom, or bedroom with just the wave of a wand—no, really. This UV light kills up to 99.9% of germs to quickly disinfect surfaces without creating waste. Who doesn't want a sustainable way to keep the germs away?
Don't forget to check out the rest of her selection here.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.