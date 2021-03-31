Omigo Toilet Bidet Seats and Attachments: Reviews and Costs

Using a bidet may seem a little strange if you've never used one. But considering the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, more people are considering buying a bidet toilet seat. The Omigo toilet seat and Omigo bidet attachment are popular contenders for those who seek a better down-there clean.
Why are so many people fawning over the Omigo bidet products? Our Health editors set out to learn more so you can decide if you should invest in a bidet toilet seat or bidet attachment.
Bidets are toilet seats that spray water up from the toilet to clean you after going to the bathroom. They haven't quite taken off in the United States, but they are popular in countries such as Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. That said, you may be seeing more of them post-pandemic. They offer an eco-friendly way to get clean without having to rely on toilet paper. (Though it's still a good idea to have some TP on hand, even if you use a bidet.)
Before you choose a bidet, you should know that there are two kinds: bidet attachments and bidet seats. Omigo makes both, so you can find a bidet that fits your budget. Obviously, the more you spend, the more bells and whistles it includes. Bidet attachments do not require you to plug them in, but some do attach to your hot water source.
These are a slew of different products so you can customize the features you need. If you want a bidet that gives you temperature, pressure, and position options, you may want to opt for the full bidet seat. If you're going basic, you may like the bidet attachment more.
The Omigo toilet seat and bidet attachments have several perks, such as:
These are a few downsides of an Omigo bidet or bidet attachment:
When shopping for a bidet, there are a few things to keep in mind. In addition to factors associated with the wash itself—such as water temperature, pressure and position controls—cost plays a role for many people.
If you want to try a bidet but not blow the bank, you may opt for the bidet attachments rather than the bidet seat. These products fit right under an existing toilet seat. You won't need to run electricity on the attachments, but you will not receive all the extras, such as the heated seat, wireless remote, and drying options. If you want customized cleaning options and drying capabilities, opt for the bidet seat.
When it comes to cost, you may want to calculate the fees linked to purchasing the device and compare that to toilet paper versus water consumption. In general, you won't be using as much toilet paper with a bidet, but you will use additional water.
The logistics of installing a bidet is another factor to consider if you're bidet shopping. If you have to hire a plumber to install the product, for instance, you'll wind up paying more than the cost of the equipment. You won't need to pay a plumber to install your Omigo product, whether you opt for the seat or the attachment. You'll find plenty of helpful how-to videos on Omigo's website, and you can install your bidet seat or attachment in 20 minutes or less.
Pay attention to your bathroom space when considering which bidet to purchase. If you choose a bidet that requires electricity and your bathroom does not have a plug nearby, you could be footing the bill for an electrician to add an outlet or you may have to use an extension cord. The Bidet Element or Element+, which are the Omigo toilet seat attachments, don't require electricity.
Additionally, you may want to think about cleaning the bidet. Self-cleaning toilet seats may have you cleaning your toilet much less frequently, but you will still have to clean it.
Another thing to consider is whether the unit has other perks such as a separate front-washing feature, a heated seat, lighting, remote control, specific user settings, and deodorizing capabilities.
Pay attention to whether or not the unit has a seat contact safety sensor or your bathroom could get wet—especially when you have guests who want to "try it out" but have no clue how bidets work. The sensor can ensure that water only sprays when someone is on the seat.
Omigo offers five products—three bidet seats and two bidet attachments.
One great thing about Omigo is that it offers self-cleaning toilet seats and bidet attachments at a variety of price points. There are often discounts on the products directly from the Omigo website. Additionally, financing is available—so even if you want that gold-standard Omigo bidet but don't want to splurge, you can probably afford it if you opt for monthly payments.
These are the standard prices of the Omigo products:
According to several online reviews, the installation is easy, it delivers a luxury experience, and the customer service is quite responsive.
Overall, Omigo has remained a solid choice in the bidet market. The company has several products to meet various budgets, and most reviews reflect that customers have had positive experiences with the products.
Kristen Fisher is a copywriter, journalist, and author from the Jersey shore. She has contributed to Prevention, Healthline, HealthDay, FitPregnancy, Parents, Woman's Day, SheKnows, and Writer's Digest.