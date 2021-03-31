Omigo Toilet Bidet Seats and Attachments: Reviews and Costs

Bidets are toilet seats that spray water up from the toilet to clean you after going to the bathroom. They haven't quite taken off in the United States, but they are popular in countries such as Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. That said, you may be seeing more of them post-pandemic. They offer an eco-friendly way to get clean without having to rely on toilet paper. (Though it's still a good idea to have some TP on hand, even if you use a bidet.)