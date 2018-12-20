Here's What You Can Expect at Nordstrom's Huge Half-Yearly Sale

If you hate massive sales on the best athleisure brands, beauty products, and comfortable sneakers, you can stop reading now. But—it you’re anything like us and want to stock up on everything you’ll need for the new year at a super cheap price—this news is for you.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is almost upon us, which means we can expect sitewide savings on everything from top-rated anti-aging skincare and acne-fighting foundation to performance leggings and dad sneakers.

Interest piqued yet? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale?

Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale will kick off December 26 and will end January 2. It’s one of two major sales the retailer has regularly each year, the other being the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which takes place in July and August.

How can I shop the sale early?

Last year, Nordstrom credit card holders were granted access to the sale up to a week before the general public. If early access is a big deal to you, sign up for a Nordy Club card now and scoop all the best deals early next time around.

What to buy at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Last year, we saw deep discounts on winter wardrobe essentials, and at its anniversary sale, we scooped up tons of discounted beauty steals, Nike shoes and apparel, and so. many. leggings.

Even though the big sale event isn’t technically live yet, there are still tons of incredible deals on (actually great) goods and apparel that we’re adding to our carts early. Here’s everything worth buying now, including items that will arrive by Christmas Eve, before the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale kicks off next week.

Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals

Best Nordstrom Activewear Deals

Best Nordstrom Shoes and Sneaker Deals

Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals

