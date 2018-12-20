Here's What You Can Expect at Nordstrom's Huge Half-Yearly Sale
There’s already tons of Nike for up to 50% off.
If you hate massive sales on the best athleisure brands, beauty products, and comfortable sneakers, you can stop reading now. But—it you’re anything like us and want to stock up on everything you’ll need for the new year at a super cheap price—this news is for you.
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is almost upon us, which means we can expect sitewide savings on everything from top-rated anti-aging skincare and acne-fighting foundation to performance leggings and dad sneakers.
Interest piqued yet? Here’s everything you need to know.
When is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale?
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale will kick off December 26 and will end January 2. It’s one of two major sales the retailer has regularly each year, the other being the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, which takes place in July and August.
How can I shop the sale early?
Last year, Nordstrom credit card holders were granted access to the sale up to a week before the general public. If early access is a big deal to you, sign up for a Nordy Club card now and scoop all the best deals early next time around.
What to buy at Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale
Last year, we saw deep discounts on winter wardrobe essentials, and at its anniversary sale, we scooped up tons of discounted beauty steals, Nike shoes and apparel, and so. many. leggings.
Even though the big sale event isn’t technically live yet, there are still tons of incredible deals on (actually great) goods and apparel that we’re adding to our carts early. Here’s everything worth buying now, including items that will arrive by Christmas Eve, before the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale kicks off next week.
Best Nordstrom Beauty Deals
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray Duo ($17, marked down from $21)
- Kate Somerville Ageless Radiance Set ($77, marked down from $110)
- BeautyBio GloPRO® Blush Microneedling Tool Set ($187, marked down from $249)
- Eyeko Mini Eye Wardrobe ($17, marked down from $29)
- Luxie Luminous Eye Brush Set ($21, marked down from $30)
Best Nordstrom Activewear Deals
- Nike NSW Rally Metallic Logo Sweatshirt ($48, marked down from $80)
- Good American Mixed Mesh Crop Top ($55, marked down from $79)
- Zella Cashmere Wool Wrap ($84, marked down from $169)
- Zella Go With The Flow Pants ($34, marked down from $69)
- Sweaty Betty Contour Leggings ($45, marked down from $90)
Best Nordstrom Shoes and Sneaker Deals
- Superga x Alexa Chung 2243 Suew High Top Sneaker ($83, marked down from $119)
- Steve Madden Memory Platform Wedge Sneaker ($60, marked down from $100))
- Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 35 Premium Running Shoe ($90, marked down from $135)
- Nike Air Max Deluxe Sneaker ($190–200)
- Keds Anchor Sneaker ($41–50, marked down from $55)
Best Nordstrom Fashion Deals
- Topshop Lily Knit Back Midi Coat ($75, marked down from $125)
- BP Dolman Sleeve Ribbed Top ($23, marked down from $39)
- Madewell Denim Wrap Top ($59, marked down from $78)
- Leith Portrait Neck Cardigan ($35, marked down from $59)
- Reformation Birch Jumpsuit ($90, marked down from $198)
