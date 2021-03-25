The 8 Best Comfortable Office Chairs You Need While Working From Home

If you’re looking for a chair specifically to take pressure off of your joints, pay attention to the seat cushion. This Rimiking armless office chair has a great one: It has a thick base and is made of super soft foam that contours to your buttocks and helps even out your body’s weight, so one side isn’t doing all the heavy lifting. A seat cushion like this also prompts you to sit upright and practice good spinal alignment. We’d also like to note that this chair is gorgeous, with its twill design and pretty color choices. “This chair is exactly what I needed! Very comfortable, super easy to put together, lower back support, and at the end of the day my body doesn't hurt,” confirmed a shopper.