Microwaveable Slippers Are The Holiday Gift You’ll Want to Give Yourself

Amazon/Getty Images

You can't not get them.

By Susan Brickell
November 07, 2018

In case you haven't heard, microwavable slippers are the one winter accessory you definitely need in your closet. A quick zap in the microwave leaves you with ultra-toasty slippers perfect for lounging at home, your chilly office, or for cold car rides to work. They make quirky White Elephant gifts and are a cute (and super useful) holiday present for your homebody bestie. Plus, heat could actually help to relieve foot soreness and pain, which totally justifies us shuffling around in these 24/7. Right? Below, the coziest heated slippers that you'll want to give everyone you know this holiday season, yourself included.

1
Intelex Cozy Body Slippers

amazon.com

Filled with millet grains and dried lavender, these plush slippers are fully microwavable, so toes stay toasty during your Netflix binge. Choose from five colorways, including classic cream and soft gray, or opt for funky leopard print.

2
Furry Warmers Fully Microwavable Furry Slippers

amazon.com

You'll never want to leave the house again once you own these luxurious chocolate brown slippers. Simply heat these babies in the microwave and slide on to relieve tired, aching feet.

3
Intelex Fully Microwavable Luxury Cosy Slippers

amazon.com

Pop the millennial-pink fuzzballs in the microwave, and two minutes later you'll have perfectly cozy slippers. They're an adorable gift for anyone on your holiday list, and make shopping for your mom or BFF a cinch, since they're conveniently one-size-fits-all.

4
Carex Bed Buddy Warming Footies

amazon.com

Sock-like slippers are perfect for snuggling in bed on chilly winter nights, or wearing as a liner in rubber boots to keep feet dry and warm on a snowy commute. Even better? You can microwave the insert for extra warmth. 

5
Snookiz Microwaveable Heated Booties Slipper

amazon.com

The LavaTech heated microwavable inserts in these sherpa-lined booties offer 20-30 minutes of heat for your feet. Bonus: The flexible inserts can also be used as heating pads in all your other shoes.

6
Intelex Cozy Body Boots

amazon.com

Stash these supersoft bootie slippers at your desk so you'll always be cozy at work. Heat in the microwave when the office is freezing, or use as a cold pack in the summer by placing them in a plastic bag in the freezer.

7
Smoko Heated Smores Slippers

amazon.com

What's winter without roasted marshmallows? These s'mores-shaped slip-ons may not be microwavable, but they can be heated by a USB. Detach the foot warmers from the USB to travel in cozy comfort.

8
Smoko Adorable Narwhal Slippers

amazon.com

If you don't have a microwave on hand, these wireless Narwhal slippers offer four to six hours of heat on just one charge. This whale-shaped shoe makes a hilarious White Elephant gift or a cute present for yourself.

