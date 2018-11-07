In case you haven't heard, microwavable slippers are the one winter accessory you definitely need in your closet. A quick zap in the microwave leaves you with ultra-toasty slippers perfect for lounging at home, your chilly office, or for cold car rides to work. They make quirky White Elephant gifts and are a cute (and super useful) holiday present for your homebody bestie. Plus, heat could actually help to relieve foot soreness and pain, which totally justifies us shuffling around in these 24/7. Right? Below, the coziest heated slippers that you'll want to give everyone you know this holiday season, yourself included.

RELATED: 11 Products You Need to Stay Warm in Your Ridiculously Cold Office