The Best Memorial Day Sales for the Kitchen Items You've Always Wanted 

Eyeing a Vitamix? Now's the time to buy the small appliances you've been lusting over.
Memorial Day guarantees a few things: the unofficial start of summer, a barbecue or two, and big sales at all your favorite stores. That's why now's the perfect time to shop for those big-ticket kitchen items you've been lusting after, like blenders, food processors, and more. We rounded up 7 items that are majorly on sale now through Monday.
Vitamix 750 Heritage Professional Blender
The Vitamix is like the holy grail of blenders—the motor is so powerful that in addition to juices and smoothies, you can whip up hot soup right in the device. Treat yourself, and save $100 in the process.
To buy: $599 (orig. $699); crateandbarrel.com
KitchenAid 4.5 Quart Classic Plus Stand Mixer
If the chef in your house doesn’t yet have a KitchenAid mixer, what are you waiting for? Right now, Macy's is offering $100 off, free shipping, and $50 in Macy's money.
To buy: $250 (orig. $350); macys.com
Cuisinart 14-cup food processor
A high-quality food processor will change the way you cook. This one has a feed tube large enough to fit whole fruits and veggies; slice, shred, or chop them with your choice of stainless steel blade. The extra-powerful motor is also strong enough to knead bread dough.
To buy: $199 (orig. $325); crateandbarrel.com
Cuisinart Toaster Oven Broiler
As summer heats up, you'll want to turn on your range less and less. This countertop oven is perfect for cooking small meals fast, minus the hot kitchen.
To buy: $80 (orig. $145); crateandbarrel.com
Breville Compact Juice Fountain
This compact juicer devours whole fruits and vegetables without taking up tons of space on your counter. It will pay for itself if you've been spending 10 bucks a pop at the juice bar.
To buy: $100 (orig. $150); crateandbarrel.com
Crockpot Countdown Slow Cooker
You may associate slow cookers with wintery soups and stews, but believe it or not, the countertop device is perfect for summer. You can whip up dishes like pulled pork and sloppy joes without heating up your whole kitchen. Right now's the perfect time to buy: Macy's has this one on sale for $50, down from $80—and they're offering an additional 15% off, plus $50 Macy's Money and free shipping.
To buy: $50 (orig. $80); macys.com
Ninja Nutri Ninja Duo Auto iQ Blender
Make your own frozen slushies and smoothies this summer with the ultra-powerful Ninja blending system. This set comes with a traditional blender, as well as three on-the-go blender cups. Buy now and get free shipping and $50 in Macy's Money.
To buy: $200 (orig. $289); macys.com