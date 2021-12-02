Prepare to 'Sleep Like a Baby' With This Top-Rated Sound Machine—It's Only $22
If you've had trouble getting some shut-eye, you aren't alone. One in three people actually struggle to get a good night's rest, especially when living near air or vehicle traffic, which has been shown to disrupt sleep cycles. Luckily, there are sound machines that block out the noise and Amazon shoppers are gravitating toward this Magicteam Sound Machine in particular. And thanks to Cyber Week deals, it's discounted.
Although tiny, this sound machine packs a punch. It blocks out noise thanks to the 20 non-looping sleep sounds––from fan, ocean, bird, and bonfire sounds. And you can adjust the volume to 32 different levels, making it ideal for babies and adults. What's more, it has a timer function so you can run the machine for as long as you'd like.
Another noteworthy feature is the memory function, which automatically restores your volume, sound, and timer settings from your previous sleep, so you don't have to fix the settings again.
To buy: Magicteam Sound Machine, $22 (was $30); amazon.com
After buying the machine, one shopper got the "best night's sleep in ages" and said: "I used to use a fan by the bedside to drown out bothersome traffic noises, but the motor was giving out and waking me up more than it was helping me sleep. [I] got this machine, chose the quietest burbling brook noise, and slept like a baby."
The sleep helper is also portable and blocked out sound for a first-time parent. "We also just welcomed our first baby and we took our sound machine along with us to the hospital! It helped drown out some of the hospital noises and other babies crying," they wrote. "It was the best thing we packed in our hospital bag."
A good night's sleep just got budget-friendly. You can score the Magicteam Sound Machine for only $22.