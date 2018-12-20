Macy’s Has Everything You Need to Upgrade Your Life for 2019—on a Major Discount
Good-bye, dirty old socks. Hello, new Nike everything.
There’s something about the end of the year that makes us want to overhaul pretty much… everything. New year, new me, right? Which is why we seriously can’t wait for the biggest and best opportunity to re-up on socks, underwear, leggings, comfy sneakers, and our beauty holy grail products—not to mention fresh sheets, towels, and even mattresses (!) to get our homes as fresh as our closets and makeup cabinets for 2019.
The Macy’s After-Christmas Sale, which launches on December 26, will have unreal deals on all of those categories, plus thousands of other products across the site. Our stretched out old sports bras better watch out, ‘cause they’re about to be replaced with some brand new, high performance athletic crops that we’re getting for an absolute steal.
The best part, though, is that we don’t even need to wait until Christmas is over to shop amazing deals. Right now, Macy’s is offering 20 percent off tons of incredible products as part of its Holiday Countdown Sale with the code GIFT, and a special sale of 25 percent off over 450 Nike products.
If you’re like us and can’t wait until the Macy’s After-Christmas Sale starts, check out these amazing deals happening right now.
Best Macy’s Activewear Deals
- Nike Sportswear Leg-A-See Leggings ($38, marked down from $50)
- Nike Pro Classic Mid-Impact Swoosh Sports Bra ($23, marked down from $30)
- Adidas ID Colorblocked Windbreaker ($56, marked down from $75)
- Nike Sportswear Rally Relaxed Fleece Pants ($45, marked down from $60)
- Puma Classics Cropped Sleeveless Hoodie ($25, marked down from $50)
Best Macy’s Sneaker Deals
- Keds for kate spade new york Champion Dancing Dot Sneakers ($56, marked down from $80)
- Kenneth Cole New York Women's Kam Lace-Up Sneakers ($71, marked down from $99)
- Calvin Klein Women's Uni Stretch Knit Sneakers ($72, marked down from $119)
- Nike Women's Roshe One Premium Casual Sneakers from Finish Line ($63, marked down from $85)
- Converse Women's Chuck Taylor All Star Leather Ox Casual Sneakers from Finish Line ($52, marked down from $70)
Best Macy’s Fashion Basics Deals
- Calvin Klein Carousel Cotton Bikini 3-Pack ($20, marked down from $33)
- Gold Toe Women's Jersey Liner Sock 6 Pack, also available in Extended Sizes ($14, marked down from $17)
- Levi's Perfect Graphic Logo T-Shirt, Created for Macy's ($15, marked down from $25)
- Levi's Classic Straight-Leg Jeans ($40, marked down from $60)
- Lauren Ralph Lauren Reefer Coat ($145, marked down from $315)
Best Macy’s Home Deals
- Silken Slumber Solid Silk Standard Pillowcase ($50, marked down from $79)
- Oral-B 1000 CrossAction Black Electric ToothBrush ($70, marked down from $88)
- BlanQuil Chill Cooling Weighted Blanket ($249, marked down from $498)
- Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker 6-Qt. ($100, marked down from $125)
- KitchenAid KSM150PS Artisan 5 Qt. Stand Mixer ($280, marked down from $475)
