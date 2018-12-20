Macy’s Has Everything You Need to Upgrade Your Life for 2019—on a Major Discount

There’s something about the end of the year that makes us want to overhaul pretty much… everything. New year, new me, right? Which is why we seriously can’t wait for the biggest and best opportunity to re-up on socks, underwear, leggings, comfy sneakers, and our beauty holy grail products—not to mention fresh sheets, towels, and even mattresses (!) to get our homes as fresh as our closets and makeup cabinets for 2019.

The Macy’s After-Christmas Sale, which launches on December 26, will have unreal deals on all of those categories, plus thousands of other products across the site. Our stretched out old sports bras better watch out, ‘cause they’re about to be replaced with some brand new, high performance athletic crops that we’re getting for an absolute steal.

The best part, though, is that we don’t even need to wait until Christmas is over to shop amazing deals. Right now, Macy’s is offering 20 percent off tons of incredible products as part of its Holiday Countdown Sale with the code GIFT, and a special sale of 25 percent off over 450 Nike products.

If you’re like us and can’t wait until the Macy’s After-Christmas Sale starts, check out these amazing deals happening right now.

Best Macy’s Activewear Deals

Best Macy’s Sneaker Deals

Best Macy’s Fashion Basics Deals

Best Macy’s Home Deals

