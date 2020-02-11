If lower back pain makes even the simplest day-to-day activities a pain in the derrière, you’re not alone. Up to 80% of the population will suffer from back pain at some point in their lives, according to the American Chiropractic Association—and it costs Americans at least $50 billion in health care every year.

While back pain can plague you at any point of the day, chances are it’s most noticeable when sitting down. Even the most ergonomic chairs can disrupt your body’s spinal alignment, which only further exaggerates the ache. Unfortunately, there’s no one-size-fits all solution to completely banishing this back pain, but a lumbar support pillow is a great place to start.

The affordable, non-invasive tool alleviates discomfort by aligning your body into a more neutral position that mimics standing. A 2013 study published in the journal Chiropractic and Manual Therapies looked at the benefits of using a lumbar support cushion and found it could reduce lumbar flattening and decrease the pressure on the lower back for an objective improvement in overall comfort.

The best part? These supportive pillows don’t cost a fortune. In fact, Amazon’s number one best-selling lumbar pillow, the LoveHome Memory Foam Lumbar Cushion, retails for just $28. It’s made with a high-density foam material that gently cradles your back to improve your posture and relieve muscle tension through better spinal alignment.

Amazon shoppers say the result is hours of pain-free sitting—whether it’s used in the car, office, or at home on the couch—making this durable pillow a “lifesaver” for many. Among the more than 2,400 5-star reviews were claims that it reduced pain from herniated discs, perfected people’s postures, and helped one reviewer improve their spinal alignment between chiropractor visits. It was even deemed the “best lower back support foam ever” by numerous owners.

To top it off, one reviewer raved: “This lumbar pillow deserves more than 5 stars. This literally saved my back. I traveled on a plane for 8 hours before I got this pillow and had an extremely bad back flare-up (I have 2 herniated discs in my lumbar). The flare-up interfered with my entire vacation. I was dreading the flight back knowing it was likely going to be the same way, but I ordered this. This pillow literally took my pain level from a solid 8-9 on a scale of 1-10 to maybe a 3.”

Plus, its thoughtful construction goes beyond reducing back pain. Available in 8 colorways, the lumbar pillow offers optional straps that can easily be attached to any chair. It also has a zip-on mesh cover that’s machine-washable and made of a super breathable material, so it’ll never make you feel sweaty or overheated.

From commuters to pregnant women, a slew of satisfied owners say this affordable Amazon find is worth checking out. After all, it could be the lifesaving upgrade your lower back needs.

