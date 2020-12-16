The most important component of the air purifier is its HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter, which is a type of filtration system that, according to the EPA, can remove at least 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air around it. The Levoit device also contains a high-efficiency activated carbon filter, which can trap smoke and fumes, and a pre-filter that captures larger air particles and can be vacuumed to extend the lifespan of the HEPA filter. Though it depends on how often you use the air purifier, its filter only needs to be replaced, on average, every six months.