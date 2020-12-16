Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the Best HEPA Air Purifier—and It’s on Sale Right Now
No matter how much you wipe down your surfaces, mop your floors, and scrub your tiles, there’s a part of your home that’s likely still rife with dust and allergens: your air. Indoor air pollution, which can be caused by your stove, upholstery, cleaning products, and more, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), can have both long and short-term side effects. Luckily, a good air purifier can combat it and leave your home smelling fresh and clean. And right now, Amazon’s top-rated option is just $90, thanks to a rare sale.
Levoit’s Core 300 HEPA air purifier ($90; amazon.com) has long been a bestseller at the retailer, and it’s not hard to see why. It’s racked up over 13,500 five-star ratings, and shoppers say that it effectively and quickly cleans the air in their homes. With a diameter slightly under 9 inches and a height just over 16 inches, it’s also small space-friendly.
The most important component of the air purifier is its HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter, which is a type of filtration system that, according to the EPA, can remove at least 99.97 percent of dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air around it. The Levoit device also contains a high-efficiency activated carbon filter, which can trap smoke and fumes, and a pre-filter that captures larger air particles and can be vacuumed to extend the lifespan of the HEPA filter. Though it depends on how often you use the air purifier, its filter only needs to be replaced, on average, every six months.
Levoit’s air purifier is designed to cleanse the air five times per hour in enclosed spaces as big as 219 square feet, and reviewers say it makes a noticeable difference.
“I have been running this and the larger purifier for over a month now. I just swept out the filters and I am in shock at all the dust and dog hair it has collected,” one shopper wrote. “I have definitely noticed less dust on my blinds and tables. Also, my furnace filter has a fraction of the dust normally collected on it. We live in a very dry and dusty state with many allergens; [this device] is proving to be very helpful.”
Others have added that the purifier makes their home smell distinctly cleaner.
“Someone down the hall burnt food—a lot of it—and my apartment got quite smoky,” shared a five-star reviewer. “I normally keep the purifier on the Fan 1 mode, but kicked it up to Fan 3 for about an hour, and the smoke was completely gone. Previously, I would've dealt with that smoke smell for days!”
The purifier has three different fan speeds, and while the highest emits a noticeable hum, some shoppers say it’s not loud enough to be disruptive—in fact, one reviewer says that the ambient noise helps them fall asleep.
For less than $100, Levoit’s air purifier can make a pretty significant difference in your space, according to thousands of enthusiastic Amazon shoppers. This discount won’t last forever—the device wasn’t even on sale for Black Friday—so if you’re eyeing it, act fast.
