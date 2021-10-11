This Cool Mist Humidifier Is the Sinus-Clearing Solution to Sleepless Nights
With chilly weather finally upon us, common cold cases are steadily on the rise. In addition to all-day headaches, coughing, and a runny nose, cold viruses can take a serious toll on your eight hours of sleep. According to one study, participants displaying common cold symptoms reported increased difficulty falling asleep and lower sleep quality. Exacerbating matters further, research suggests that sleep deprivation weakens the immune system, leaving the body vulnerable to illnesses. A vicious cycle, indeed.
Luckily, there are solutions to help you sleep peacefully through the night. With more than 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the Levoit Cool Mist Air Vaporizer combines the congestion-clearing benefits of a humidifier with the soothing effects of an aromatherapy diffuser. Adding humidity back into the air helps remedy dry nasal and sinus passages, Clifford W. Bassett, MD, medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of New York, previously told Health. Not only does having a proper humidity level in your home makes it easier to breathe (like when you have a cold), but it also prevents dry skin and can even help you sleep better.
Standing at just 11 inches, the humidifier's sleek design fits discreetly into bookshelves, desks, and on nightstands. Customers rave about the "truly whisper quiet" sleep-mode, which turns off display lights and adjusts humidity automatically through the night, making it an ideal addition to a bedroom or nursery. Three ultra-fine mist levels create a comfortable environment without fogging, leaking, or leaving behind wet areas. Best of all, busy shoppers rave about the straightforward design, which allows users to refill at the top and add scent to the base, and what a breeze it is to clean. "The water container is so easy to clean, I don't have to worry about mold formation," reported a shopper.
Amazon customers say that they (and their kids) sleep better with the Air Vaporizer by their bedsides. One shopper with chronic sinus infections wrote that it "makes a huge difference" in easing discomfort, adding "I no longer wake up with an irritated nose and throat."
While warm and cold air humidifiers are equally effective in reducing congestion, the boiling water produced by warm air humidifiers poses a danger to children, babies, and pets, making this cool mist option a safer bet for families. In fact, one reviewer said that she appreciates how her eight-year-old daughter can use the vaporizer on her own. "Being able to fill this with a small pitcher and a couple of trips to the bathroom sink makes her bedtime routine a breeze!"
What's more, the Levoit Cool Mist Air Vaporizer can be loaded with your favorite bedtime scents. One study found that aromatherapy had a significant, positive effect on sleep quality—and Amazon shoppers tend to agree. "Scents are a great accent to any room, and I'm convinced they help me relax," shared a user. With the option to add any fragrance or essential oil of your choice (try calming lavender, jasmine, or eucalyptus), customers can customize their nightly routine to help them wind down.
Even outside of cold and flu season, having a high-quality humidifier can provide several year-round healthy benefits. "The first night I ran this, My son slept the entire night and I woke up feeling great," wrote one shopper. "No more sore throat, no more coughing and [his] skin feels less dry!"
Although you may not be able to avoid the newest round of sniffles and sore throats spreading across your office or school, you can prepare to stay comfy and rested through the worst of it with this customer-loved air vaporizer. Shop it ASAP to stay yawn-free this fall.
