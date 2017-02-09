8 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon Prime

In a Valentine's Day pinch? Each of these healthy (and under $25) gifts will arrive at your doorstep before the big day.

Julia Naftulin
February 09, 2017

If Valentine’s Day snuck up on you this year, have no fear: there’s still time to treat your loved ones to a thoughtful (and healthy!) gift. Amazon offers plenty of adorable options for every important person in your life, and with two-day Prime shipping, your gift will arrive before the 14th if you order now. Whether you want to please your avocado-obsessed bestie or make your chocolate-loving boyfriend smile, we’ve got a few wallet-friendly ideas that suit the occasion.

1
Green & Black’s Chocolate Library Dark Edition

Why settle for one flavor of chocolate when you can try four yummy options? This library concept from Green & Black features flavors like sea salt and roasted almond so your valentine can enjoy a mini tasting.

available at amazon.com $19
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Avocado Adjustable Baseball Cap

Lovers of the omega-3-packed health food staple will adore this embroidered cap. It’s perfect for bad hair days, sunny beach vacations, or jogs through the park.

available at amazon.com $16
SHOP NOW

3
Brimma Fruit Infuser Water Bottle

Sweeten up your valentine’s water supply with this clever gadget. Just add your fruit of choice to the inner capsule for flavorful water that’s actually fun to drink.

available at amazon.com $18
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Heart Ice Cube Tray

Need a silly gift for your friend who has everything? Grab this tray that freezes your ice into adorable heart shapes.

available at amazon.com $11
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Gaiam On-the-go Yoga Mat Carrier

The yogi in your life will love this useful carrier. Magnetic snaps and a shoulder sling make this perfect for those who are constantly on the go.

available at amazon.com $14
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

6
Bodum Chambord French press Coffee Maker

Give the gift of flavorful, homebrewed coffee with this classic French Press device.

available at amazon.com $25
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

7
My Valentine Adult Coloring Book

Your stressed out valentine could benefit from this cute coloring book. Filling in the intricate designs is a proven relaxation method and a great way to escape hectic everyday life.

available at amazon.com $5
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

8
Kissing Heart Emoji Beanie

This bright hat will keep your valentine’s noggin warm while they spend time outdoors in the cooler months. The bright yellow fabric is also a helpful safety precaution for avid runners or walkers.

available at amazon.com $12
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up