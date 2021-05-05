Kohler Walk-In Tub Review
Key takeaways
- Considered the most luxurious walk-in tub on the market
- Kohler walk-in tub fits into a standard tub space, with the ability to customize the size
- Comes with a 3-inch walk-in threshold, one of the lowest of any walk-in bathtub
- Spa-like features include hydrotherapy whirlpool jets, air jets, and adjustable heated surfaces
- Variety of safety features come standard with the tub
- Installation provided by an authorized Kohler dealer
Deciding on the right walk-in tub for your bathroom can feel overwhelming. With so many models, features, and price ranges available, it's often helpful to consider different manufacturers before settling on a walk-in bathtub for your home.
Kohler is one of the leaders in the walk-in tub industry. The Kohler walk-in-bath can give older adults or those with mobility or medical issues a sense of security when bathing at home. Walk-in tubs also provide a safer way for people who use an assistive device like a walker or cane to bathe, and they minimize falls, which is good news if you have balance issues, experience lightheadedness, or deal with vertigo.
Plus, swapping out a traditional bathtub or shower for a walk-in tub can help you maintain independence while lowering the risk of slipping and falling in the bathroom.
Walk-in tubs typically have a lower walk-in threshold, a wider door, an easy-to-close watertight door, a safety seat, and grab bars. They're also loaded with spa-like features such as hydro-jets and aromatherapy to make your bathing experience one you'll want to enjoy daily.
Health editors took a deep-dive into the safety and therapeutic features, cost, warranties, customer service, reviews, and installation of Kohler walk-in tubs so that you can have all the information you need to make the right decision.
First: Are walk-in tubs worth the money?
Kohler walk-in tub pros and cons
Pros:
- Designed and built in the USA
- Wall add-ons and tubs available in a variety of patterns and colors
- Therapeutic features such as hydrotherapy water jets, heated surfaces, and BubbleMassage air jets
- Fast-drain technology to avoid sitting in cold water
- Comes with a multifunctional shower with three-spray settings
- Extra-wide door opening for easier access
- ADA-approved safety features like 17-inch seat height, textured anti-slip floors, and anti-scald technology
- Buyers report excellent customer service with the call center and with the authorized dealer doing the installation
Cons
- No price quotes or cost ranges available online
- In-home appointment required for specific information
- Warranty assigned to the original purchaser, not the walk-in tub
- Price tends to be higher than other brands
- Not fully wheelchair accessible
- Does not have an ozone self-cleaning feature like other walk-in tubs
Key features of Kohler walk-in tubs
The Kohler walk-in tub, also called the Belay Walk-In Bath, is built with a gelcoat fiberglass shell and comes with a variety of safety and therapeutic features. The Kohler walk-in tub fits within the footprint of your existing tub. Plus, you have the ability to customize the size of your walk-in tub from 52 to 60 inches long and from 18 to 32 inches wide.
Safety features
Ultra-low 3-inch walk-in threshold is one of the lowest you will find on the market.
Anti-slip textured flooring keeps you safe and minimizes falls.
Easy-grip safety handrails include interior chrome grab bars and an indented surrounding handrail built into the bath’s rim.
The extra-wide door is up to 20% wider than many other walk-in tub doors. The door is inward swinging and available for left- or right-side opening. It also comes with an easy-turn handle.
The extra-wide seat is 17-inches high and offers 21.5 inches of seating space, making it ideal for reclining. It's also heated, extra wide, and 30% deeper than many other walk-in tubs.
Accessible control panel inside the walk-in tub adjusts the Bask heated backrest, whirlpool hydrotherapy jets, and BubbleMassage jets.
Therapeutic and comfort features
Adjustable hydrotherapy whirlpool jets ease sore muscles and provide a massaging experience for your back, legs, and feet.
BubbleMassage air jets release tiny bubbles that support hydrotherapy jets for a full spa-like experience.
Bask luxurious heated surfaces include the seat, neck, and back areas. It uses the same energy as a standard light bulb.
Fast-drain technology is four-times faster than previous models and often fills and drains within minutes. The quick fill and drain times minimize wait time in the water, which means you stay warmer longer.
Larger tub basin is 30% wider than many other walk-in tubs, so it can accommodate a variety of body types.
Multifunctional handheld shower with a retractable hose is always in reach. This conveniently located shower head has three sprays, including one for gentle skin. The handheld shower is available in brushed nickel and polished chrome.
Design features
Premium faucet is available in a brushed nickel and polished chrome finish.
Optional LuxStone bath walls add style and color to your bathroom. You can choose one pattern or mix and match. LuxStone walls are made of engineered stone material and available in 12 colors/styles, including white, biscuit, veincut sandbar, crosscut dune, and calacatta crema. The Kohler website has a design page that allows you to view the walls in different designs and colors.
How to purchase a Kohler walk-In tub
You can purchase a Kohler walk-in tub directly through Kohler or by contacting a Kohler authorized dealer. The walk-in bath is only available in the United States. When you call the Kohler customer service number, a representative will give you general information. However, the customer service rep will not provide details about cost.
To determine an accurate Kohler walk-in bath price, you will have to schedule an in-home appointment with a technician to review features, installation, and final cost. You can reach Kohler by phone at (800) 707-5276 or visit the website for more details or to schedule an appointment for a free quote and in-home estimate.
Installation of a Kohler walk-in tub
Kohler uses authorized dealers for installation. A small team of Kohler-certified installers will do electrical, plumbing, and full installation of your walk-in bathtub on installation day. Once completed, they will teach you how to operate your new walk-in tub.
You can expect installation to take one full day, although it may require more time. Included in the cost is the removal and disposal of your existing tub. Before leaving, the installer will clean the bathroom and any other areas of the home that were used during the process.
Cost and payment options
Kohler does not publish prices on its website. You'll need to do some digging to find a Kohler walk-in bath price. The cost of a Kohler walk-in tub is determined by the size and features you add to the basic model. It also includes the price of installation.
That's why Kohler offers a no-cost, no-obligation visit by the Safety Specialist to look at the area you are considering for the tub. Plus, since the company bundles the tub's cost with installation, Kohler doesn't publish exact prices online. To find out about the cost, you need to call and ask for an estimate.
That said, don't be surprised if some of the luxurious models run $12,000 or more. You can contact a Kohler authorized dealer or go through the website. If you need help paying for your project, Kohler offers financing through a partnership with GreenSky, a leader in home improvement financing.
A Kohler authorized dealer can help you apply for financing through GreenSky. When you call to make an appointment, make sure to ask about promotions. Kohler offers a lot of discounts and promotions to reduce the cost.
Kohler’s warranty
Kohler offers a lifetime limited warranty on the tub, door seal, faucets, water pumps, heaters, blowers, and parts and labor. However, some restrictions do apply, so make sure to ask about the warranty during the in-home consolation.
This warranty is only valid if the walk-in bath is installed by a Kohler authorized dealer. Plus, the warranty is assigned to the original purchaser, not the walk-in tub. So, if you buy it used or move into a home with one installed, the warranty may be void. Do not sign or pay for anything until you have a copy of the coverage.
Bottom line
Is Kohler a good brand? When it comes to a high-end experience, Kohler does not hold back. You may recognize the brand for Kohler kitchen faucets. The company name is synonymous with bath fixtures, making it one of the most established companies on the market. Overall, it hits the mark on the most critical purchase points, including safety and therapeutic features.
Kohler also ranks high when it comes to its attention to design, color, and finish options. Plus, Kohler's customer service and authorized dealers are very helpful, professional, and honest. If luxury, safety, and aesthetics top your list of walk-in tub requirements, then a Kohler walk-in bath will not disappoint.
Sara Lindberg is a mental health and fitness expert who enjoys writing about health, wellness, nutrition, parenting, and education. With a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and a Master of Education degree in counseling she's spent the last twenty years helping people improve both their physical and mental health. Her work has appeared in publications such as Healthline, VeryWell Health, VeryWell Fit, Livestrong, Men's Health, SheKnows, Runner's World and many more.