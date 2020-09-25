Katie Lowes Has Turned The One Room In Her House That Locks Into a Quarantine Sanctuary

Welcome to Oasis Spaces, a new Health video series where inspiring people share an area in their home that brings them peace and positivity. Watch Katie Lowes’s Oasis Space tour above!

The guest bedroom in actress Katie Lowes’s house is far more than that. To stay organized and create boundaries during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lowes has turned that room (the only one in her home that locks) into an office, workout studio, and audition room.

“The room—we do auditions in here, zoom calls, yoga classes, and we sweat it out with our Peleton bike,” Lowes, best known for her role as Quinn Perkins on Scandal, tells Health. She and her husband, actor Adam Shapiro, have the perfect setups for all of the above activities in their guest bedroom.

For starters, Lowes, who has been taking many zoom yoga classes during quarantine, keeps her laptop, yoga mat, bolster, peppermint essential oils, and blocks in a basket in one corner of the room, with her Peleton bike in another corner.

Lowes and Shapiro have also set up a backdrop and ring light for remote auditions. “This is our backdrop for our audition area,” Lowes says, pointing to the clean black background. “This special, sexy backdrop—there’s no shadows or shiny stuff. This is where we make magic happen.”

Another big plus of Lowes’s all-purpose guest bedroom is the fact that it affords her some privacy. “I also take all my zoom meetings in this room because it has a door that locks, which is really good for a two-year-old not being able to get in,” Lowes jokes in her home tour (FYI: She's also pregnant with her second child now, too). “It is the only room in our house that locks and keeps our toddler out when we have zoom meetings and we’re trying to freaking meditate.”

Lowes says that maintaining a clean multi-purpose space has helped her stay happy and healthy during quarantine. “Motherhood’s insane. It’s covered in poop and barf. I’m not like a bath person—light candles and read a book—I’m just awful at self-care.” Enter her oasis space. And the way Lowes keeps her oasis space peaceful is keeping it clutter-free. “I think the really important thing for the multi-purpose room is actually keeping it really clean and organized. When I’m done with the yoga class, it’s like putting away all the materials in the basket. If I’m done making a tape, I don’t leave all the lighting equipment out.” Lowes says this helps her keep the room inviting and fresh. “I try to reset it every time, so every time I enter the space I reconfigure it for its use at that time.”