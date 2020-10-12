The Incredible Way Jan Luis Castellanos Transformed His Backyard During the Pandemic

Welcome to Oasis Spaces, a new Health video series where inspiring people share an area in their home that brings them peace and positivity. Watch Jan Luis Castellanos's Oasis Space tour above!

The pandemic has forced all of us to turn our homes into spaces they weren’t necessarily designed for, like a living room offices or a basement workout studio. And 13 Reasons Why star Jan Luis Castellanos, 25, makes a compelling case for using your backyard as your multi-purpose living space.

Castellanos said the backyard of his family home has definitely been his oasis space during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s my backyard! Back at home where I spent a lot of time growing up and being a badass.” His backyard is, first and foremost, a place where he can connect with his family members. “Family is a big thing to me, and I think this backyard is a big part of my family,” Castellanos said. “It’s a great spot for my brothers and I to come and just be kids all over again.”

Castellanos also transformed the space into a home gym, meditation area, work station, and it even has an outdoor kitchen. “My mom worked real hard for this [kitchen]. It’s really important for us to have such a beautiful kitchen in the backyard because my grandma, she comes out here and spends a lot of time making some great food for us,” Castellanos said.\

Noting his collection of weights, Castellanos said, “This is what I’ve been working with throughout the entire pandemic. It’s not much, but it’s something!” He also uses a specific area of his backyard, which he calls his “office,” to get work done, meditate, and read.

At the end of the day, though, Castellanos’s oasis space is his ultimate hangout spot. “I have a tremendously gigantic too-many-people family, [and] we spend a lot of time in the backyard, where we have our gatherings.”