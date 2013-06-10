How to Keep Your Kitchen Germ-Free

The problem:

You bake a cake and spill some batter with raw egg in it, and don't get it all wiped up. Later you make a turkey sandwich on the same spot.

Fix: Use a disinfecting wipe or spray after any food prep to kill lingering bacteria. To truly banish the yucky stuff, the cleanup-product label should say that it kills 99.9% of germs and bacteria, Dellutri says.