Amazon Shoppers Swear by These Cooling Bamboo Sheets to Combat Night Sweats

There’s nothing more gratifying than a good night’s sleep. And I don’t know about you, but after I’ve had a peaceful, uninterrupted slumber, I feel like I can accomplish anything. However, when I don’t get my full eight hours, all bets are off.

When it comes to sleep routines and habits, everyone’s preferences are different. But if there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that there’s nothing worse than waking up in a giant web of sweaty, sticky sheets because you’re overheated.

While night sweats are a normal (and typically non-concerning) experience, they can be made worse by aging (read: menopause), and certain medications or medical conditions—but whatever the reason, they’re still just as annoying. In fact, according to the National Sleep Foundation, dealing with night sweats can seriously diminish the quality of your shuteye—and no one wants that.

RELATED: The Best Sheets to Keep You Cool All Night Long

Though you likely can’t prevent night sweats from happening, what you can do is optimize your environment for better sleep. The first step in making this happen? Invest in cooling sheets, or options that are thermo-regulating—which means the texture stays cool when it’s hot out and warm when it’s cold. While many people assume sleeping on cotton sheets is the best way to stay at a cool and comfortable temperature all night, you may want to consider bamboo sheets instead. Not only are they eco-friendly, but since bamboo has natural thermo-regulating and moisture-wicking properties, they’ll also keep you cool and dry.

If you’re wondering where to find cooling bamboo sheets, take a word of advice from thousands of Amazon shoppers who like this super affordable set of bamboo-derived sheets from Hotel Sheets Direct—some even called them “the most comfortable sheets ever!”

Image zoom amazon.com

To buy: Hotel Sheets Direct Luxury Bamboo Bed Sheet Set, from $36; amazon.com

With nearly 3,000 customer reviews—over 2,100 of which are perfect five stars—some even say they’re buying multiple sets for each bedroom in their home. Along with being “cool to the touch”, reviewers say they feel super soft, comfortable, and lightweight. Even better? They’re machine-washable, non-pilling, and start at just $35 a set. Compared to many other cooling sheets that can set you back hundreds of dollars for just one sheet, this set—which includes a pillowcase, fitted sheet, and top sheet in your size of choice—is a steal. One customer put it best: “Shhhhhh. These sheets are worth way more than they are asking for them. Comparable to $500 1,200 thread count Louis Vuitton sheets. I'm not kidding these are the silkiest, smoothest, sexiest, flowing like water sheets I have ever had.”

RELATED: 11 Cooling Pajamas for Hot Sleepers, According to Customer Reviews

Another shopper said, “Best sheets I’ve ever owned...These sheets are hands down the most comfortable I've ever had. They are very soft and silky to the touch. Their thermoregulating properties are wonderful. In the three weeks I've owned them I've been able to experience really cold nights and nights warm enough to sleep with the windows open (thanks Midwest) and I can say that they adapt well to all climates. “

Choose from thirteen colors and six sizes—twin through California king—and experience what it’s like to “sleep on a cloud”. And if for some reason these sheets just aren’t for you, you can return them within 90-days. It’s a win-win!

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox