The Best Healthy Home Products of 2021

The easiest way to make sure you're getting all the vitamins and nutrients you need is to prepare your own meals as much as you can. "When you cook at home, you have so much more control over what goes into your food," says Marisa Moore, RDN, a licensed dietitian in Atlanta. "And research shows that when people dine in, they tend to eat fewer calories, eat more diverse foods, and can better choose the foods that fit their needs." Don't let the elaborate meal-prep setups on Instagram make you think healthy cooking is too complicated or that you don't have time. "It's really only as hard as you make it," says Moore, adding that just a few tools can set you up for dozens of different meals.