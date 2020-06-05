Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When the summer heat sets in, the fan comes out. An energy-efficient alternative to air conditioners, it doesn’t cool the air but rather blows it around the room, making it easier for the air to evaporate sweat from your skin. Your body feels cooler and your utility bill stays lower. Unfortunately, this summer staple has a big issue: It’s almost impossible to clean.

In fact, thousands of people search “how to clean a fan” every spring. It’s a daunting task and proves how important it is to shop for easy-to-clean fans—and Amazon shoppers already found the perfect one in the Holmes Lil' Blizzard Fan ($18, was $30; amazon.com).

The 8-inch oscillating fan has more than 1,800 5-star reviews from shoppers that say it’s the “best little fan” you can buy on a budget. It’s lightweight but powerful with 2 speed settings that one reviewer described as “really fast and fast.” The portable design is easy to move from room to room where it can cool a space up to 155 square feet. Best of all, it’s designed for an easy clean.

The front grate is removable with small plastic hooks that are easy to unclip and reattach. This allows you to wash the entire front grate with soap and water, along with access to the blades. Reviewers say the back grate can also be removed by taking out 5 easy-to-reach screws for a more thorough wipedown. Although one reviewer claims you won’t need to worry too much about cleaning the fan anyways because it barely collects any dust.

In addition to being easy to clean, the compact fan actually delivers on maximum airflow. Its adjustable head lets you direct airflow in a specific direction, whether that’s your bed, desk, or kitchen stove. The compact size also makes it a top choice for a variety of spaces with one repeat buyer revealing they’ve used it in a dorm room, office space, and living room.

Plus, the compact pick is actually durable. Plenty of reviewers revealed they’ve owned the fan for more than 4 years and used it daily without issue. Despite this quality construction, it costs just $30—and for a limited time you can snag it on sale for 40% off. Prime members also get free shipping, making this $18 pick an even better bargain. Not to mention, you won’t be part of the crew desperately googling “how to clean a fan” next spring.