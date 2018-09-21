15 Gift Ideas for Your Wellness-Obsessed Hostess

A hand-held spiralizer, the perfect cast-iron skillet, a houseplant no one can kill, and more.
When it comes to hostess gifts, you can't go wrong with a last-minute bottle of wine, bouquet of flowers, or homemade baked goods. But with a little advance planning (just two days, thanks to Prime), you can stock up on an uber-thoughtful and totally unexpected present for your hostess on—where else?—Amazon. Here, 15 great gifts that will make you the MVP of the holiday party.
1
Chef Remi Cutting Board
With its gorgeous handmade wood, this cutting board is sure to become a favorite for healthy home cooks who spend lots of time chopping veggies. Bonus: It comes with a lifetime warranty.
2
OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer
Not everyone has space in their kitchen for a full-sized spiralizer, but this miniature hand-held version is compact enough to fit in a drawer. And not to worry: it still transforms zucchini, cucumbers, sweet potatoes, and more into carb-free "noodles" with ease.
3
Delray Plants Snake Plant
Did you know you can buy plants on Amazon? Well, now you do—and snake plants are particularly great gifts since they're so low-maintenance. This variety can go a long time without water and doesn't require tons of sunlight (read: anyone can keep them alive).
4
Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler
Coffee drinkers always appreciate a fresh stash of beans. This ready-to-gift box includes four bags of specialty whole bean varieties, and you can choose to include dark roast or decaf if you prefer.
5
The Year of Cozy: 125 Recipes, Crafts, and Other Homemade Adventures
Help your favorite hostess embrace hygge in 2019 with this guide to all things cozy from A Cozy Kitchen blogger Adrianna Adarme. Calming craft projects, yummy recipes, and gorgeous photography are just what they'll need to unwind after an action-packed holiday season.
6
KitchenAid 2-Quart Kettle
Upgrade their kettle with this porcelain KitchenAid model, available in eight fun hues (like Mandarin Orange, pictured) with an easy thumb-press spout.
7
Onlywax Scented Sustainable Vegan Natural Soy Tin Candles
Candles can be pricey, making $16 for four a total steal. These come in incredible scents like rose, lavender, and lemongrass, and they're made of 100% soy wax for a clean, biodegradable burn. In other words, their evening of at-home self care just got much more relaxing.
8
Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
The 8,000-plus five-star reviews on this skillet aren't lying: the popular (and affordable!) Lodge model is worth every penny, thanks to its superior heat retention that makes searing, stir-frying, and sauteing a breeze.
9
URPOWER Essential Oil Diffuser
With chic woodgrain material, color-changing LED lights, and a compact design, this is an essential oil diffuser they'll be as excited to display as they are to use.
10
Infused Sea Salt Sampler Tins
Their home-cooked meals just got a lot more flavorful, thanks to this six-pack of gourmet sea salts in unexpected flavors like Hawaiian Black Lava, Smoked Bacon Chipotle, and Garlic Medley.
11
Echo Dot
Ringing in at exactly $50, the Echo Dot is sure to be one of the most-gifted items of 2018. The hands-free device uses voice-controlled Alexa technology to make calls, play music, get the news, and even answer cooking questions to make whipping up weeknight dinners a breeze. In other words, it will just help make her daily life a little less stressful. (Plus, even if she already has one, it's always handy to have a second in a different part of the house.)
12
Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant and Unfussy New Favorites
The second cookbook from best-selling author and Smitten Kitchen blogger Deb Perelman contains brand-new recipes for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert. Kale Caesar with Broken Eggs and Crushed Croutons or Mango Apple Ceviche with Sunflower Seeds, anyone?
13
Marvis Toothpaste Flavor Collection Gift Set
Anyone who thinks toothpaste isn't giftable clearly hasn't seen Marvis's. This luxury gift set has seven toothpastes in unique flavors like Amarelli Licorice in the coolest-ever packaging, and as a bonus, the formula is organic.
14
'Cravings: Hungry for More' by Chrissy Teigen
We predict that Teigen's newest cookbook will be on pretty much everyone's wishlist this year. And although it admittedly does contain some less-than-healthy dishes (we're looking at you, Shake & Bake Chicken), there are plenty of nutritious meals in there, too: think filling salads, luscious soups, and veggie-focused sides.
15
Hu Kitchen Chocolate Bars
Everyone loves chocolate, and Hu Kitchen bars are a great choice, especially for those who are health-conscious: they're free of dairy, gluten, and soy, and don't have any refined sugar, sugar alcohols, or GMO ingredients. Most importantly, they're totally delicious.