15 Gift Ideas for Your Wellness-Obsessed Hostess

Ringing in at exactly $50, the Echo Dot is sure to be one of the most-gifted items of 2018. The hands-free device uses voice-controlled Alexa technology to make calls, play music, get the news, and even answer cooking questions to make whipping up weeknight dinners a breeze. In other words, it will just help make her daily life a little less stressful. (Plus, even if she already has one, it's always handy to have a second in a different part of the house.)