Healthy Gifts: 7 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals



We barely have time to digest our Thanksgiving turkey before rushing out (at 4 a.m. no less) to snag those marked-down holiday gifts.Â And, in recent years, Black Friday deals have carried over into other days like Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesdayâeven offering deals ON Thanksgiving.Â We rounded up a few health-conscious steals you can find this year.

Snag these deals in the wee hours of Black Friday morning.

iTunes Card Multipack for $50 (reg. $60) at Target. These cards are a the perfect way for your friend or family member to download songs for their next workout or run. Plus, you'll have four $15 cards to distributeâand they make great stocking stuffers.

Nature's Bounty Vitamins and Supplements, buy one get one free at Walgreens. Vitamins can be costly, so stock up on your fish oil pills, vitamin C, folate, iron, and more!

Gaiam Yoga Mat for $14.99 (reg. $24.99) at Sports Authority. Yoga is a great way to de-bloat and help digestion after holiday overindulgence.

One blowout and scalp massage for $40 (reg. $50) at Drybar. Give that special woman in your life the gift of fabulous hair with the Joy to the Hair gift certificate.

All Canine Greenies Dental Chews for $24.99 (reg. 33.99) at Petsmart. Gift your furry best friend with something delicious and nutritious. These dental chews are good for dental health and breath.

Athletic shoes up to 50% off at Amazon.com. Whether you're looking for a walking, running, or cross-training shoe, find great deals from brands like Asics, New Balance, Puma, and more.

Get these deals on Cyber Monday with just a simple click of your mouse.

From December 2nd to 3rd, KIND will offer $10 off KIND Healthy Indulgence Cube (normally $42.50). To help give back at the same time, KIND will donate 12 pounds of food to City Harvest Food Bank for every cube purchased. This will help feed 12 New Yorkers for one full day, which is needed even more now given recent cuts in food stamps and the fact that there are over one million New Yorkers facing hunger today.