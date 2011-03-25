Health Benefits of Flying Squirrel Poop, Skinny-Size Your Takeout, and Why Going to Church Makes You Fat

March 25, 2011

  • It doesn’t get more local than growing your own food in your own backyard! Here’s a no-excuses guide to beginner's gardening. [DailySpark]

  • Weird natural remedy alert! Flying squirrel droppings are used as a traditional Chinese medicine to ease pain. [Fox News Health]

  • Religion has been linked to some serious health benefits, like greater happiness and a longer life, but a new study suggests that believers who attend religious activities—like church—are more likely to gain weight than those who don’t go often. [TIME Healthland]

  • One year later, what kinds of health effects can we attribute to the Gulf oil spill, and what problems are still to come? [HuffingtonPost]

  • Chickpeas are an excellent (and tasty!) source of filling protein. Try them in this low-fat and vegetarian spinach curry for a healthy spin on Indian fare. [Vital Juice]

  • Designed to look like a large belt, a new device called the PreVue is actually a pregnancy screen that would allow expectant parents to take a glimpse at their baby’s growth and development. Futuristic and innovative, or creepy and unnecessary? [LilSugar]

