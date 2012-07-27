Happiness Secret: A Greened-Up Office



Martin Meyer/Corbis

For a fresh weekday pick-me-up, add foliage to your work space. A study in the journal HortScience found that employees who worked in an office with plants were more satisfied with their jobs--and their co-workers and

bosses--than those whose spaces were less green. Three low-maintenance varieties to try, from Erin Lebens, manager of the Sprout Home store in Chicago:

Sansevieria (a.k.a. snake plant or mother-in-law's tongue, pictured here): "These are the number-one filters of air," Lebens says, "and you can grow them entirely under the fluorescent lights in your office."

Zamioculcas Zamiifolia (a.k.a. the ZZ plant or Zanzibar gem): "You only need to water this plant every two weeks at most," Lebens says. "Its roots hold moisture well in case you go on vacation and forget it."



Neanthe Bella Palm "This is one of the best palms for growing in low light," Lebens says. "People love them because they're just like a typical indoor palm but they're small enough to fit on a desk."