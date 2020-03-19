Everyone knows the power of using disinfectants to keep your home clean, but it’s not just the surfaces in your space accumulating dirt and germs. The air in your home is equally susceptible to acquiring dust, mold, and allergens. In fact, the concentrated air in your home can end up being 2 to 5 times more polluted than outside air, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Luckily, there’s an easy solution to refreshing your space: the Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier ($60; amazon.com). The portable purifier uses a HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filter that’s regulated by the U.S. Department of Energy, which requires every certified filter to stop 99.7% of all particles that are at least 0.3 micrometers in size. As a result, this device not only tackles dust, but effectively reduces the amount of pollen, pet dander, and mold spores circulating around your home. (Air purifiers are not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stop the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus.)

RELATED: The Best Air Purifier For Allergies

Unlike other purifiers on the market, this compact pick takes up minimal space at just 11-by-16 inches. It’s also extremely portable thanks to its unique construction that functions when placed both vertically and horizontally and purifies up to 160 square feet of space. Not to mention, reviewers love it’s sleek design, which “resembles a high-end speaker” and comes in both white and black options so it’s easy to match with your home decor.

If you want to use it in the bedroom while you’re sleeping, opt for the whisper clean mode that reviewers say is “essentially silent.” Otherwise, allergy sufferers recommend using the medium and high settings because they purify the air quickly and efficiently. Plus, the subtle white noise released on these settings may even help you sleep better—some owners compared the sound to the lowest setting of an air conditioner.

Best of all, it’s budget-friendly. Unlike many competitors, which retail for more than $100, this purifier costs just $60 but still impresses users and earned more than 3,000 perfect 5-star ratings. Plus, it uses a permanent HEPA filter, so you can simply vacuum the filter when it needs to be cleaned instead of purchasing a costly replacement every time.

Image zoom Amazon

RELATED: 10 Work From Home Essentials You Didn’t Know You Needed

To buy: Hamilton Beach TrueAir Air Purifier, $60; amazon.com

While you might not think an air purifier can make that much of a difference, reviewers disagree. One Amazon shopper said this one works so well that they “don’t need to take their allergy medication,” while another claimed installing this purifier stopped them from “wheezing and running for inhalers” since allergy season started. To top it off, the clean air actually smells better, too, according to a mother and her 9-year-old son who were pleasantly surprised by this find.

From helping you sleep better to minimizing allergy symptoms, using this purifier can have so many benefits for your health. Plus, with everyone currently spending more time at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus, we could all use a little extra fresh air.

Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors—straight to your inbox.