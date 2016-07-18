You Found a Tick. Now What?

If you find a tick on your body, take a deep breath and don't panic. It can take hours after a tick bite for disease-causing bacteria (if the tick is carrying any at all) to transfer. However, it does make sense to remove them promptly. Watch the video to find out how to remove a tick and what to do if you've been bitten.

Health.com
July 18, 2016

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

 

Don’t panic: Ticks won’t instantly give you a diseaseinfection can take 12-72 hours.

 

Go for the tweezers: Grasp tick as close to skin as possible and pull straight out.

 

Stash the bugger: In a jar or ziplock bag, in case you need to test it later.

 

Be on rash watch: If you develop flu-like symptoms or a rash anywhere on your body see your doc ASAP.

