You Found a Tick. Now What?

If you find a tick on your body, take a deep breath and don't panic. It can take hours after a tick bite for disease-causing bacteria (if the tick is carrying any at all) to transfer. However, it does make sense to remove them promptly. Watch the video to find out how to remove a tick and what to do if you've been bitten.

Don’t have time to watch? Here’s the full transcript:

Don’t panic: Ticks won’t instantly give you a disease—infection can take 12-72 hours.

Go for the tweezers: Grasp tick as close to skin as possible and pull straight out.

Stash the bugger: In a jar or ziplock bag, in case you need to test it later.

Be on rash watch: If you develop flu-like symptoms or a rash anywhere on your body see your doc ASAP.