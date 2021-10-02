The Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Pillow Is the 'Perfect Remedy for Back Pain' During Car Rides and Long Workdays
Commuters, office workers, and frequent fliers know all too well that hours of sitting can put intense stress on the lower back. Incorrect posture places uneven pressure on the spine and may lead to strained back muscles, or in some cases, chronic back pain. In fact, a 2021 self-reported survey distributed by the International Association for the Study of Pain found that 50.2 million U.S. adults reported pain on most days or every day, and back pain, in particular, was one of the most common types. When that's the case, sitting in an uncomfortable chair all day certainly won't help.
To buy: Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow, $33 (was $40); amazon.com
One easy (and affordable) way to keep your body supported is investing in a seat cushion for extra lumbar support. Nearly 18,000 Amazon shoppers have turned to the Everlasting Comfort Lumbar Support Pillow for effort-free posture enhancement and overall pain relief. Made from plush memory foam, it's ergonomically designed to relieve tension and support the mid-back area. One person said they felt "immediate relief" after using the cushion, while another called it "the perfect remedy" for their bad back.
Even longtime sufferers say the pillow's support has drastically diminished the pain of sitting, allowing them to travel and work comfortably for the first time in years. It's great for car rides, too—for one user, attaching it to their seat "made all the difference" on long drives. With two belt-like adjustable straps, it's easy to bring on the go from the house to the car to the office. Plus, it has a breathable mesh cover to promote air flow and prevent dreaded back sweat.
Even those who only experience minor back discomfort can benefit from added spinal care: Improved posture can reduce the risk of future injury and pain, according to a 2010 study published in Applied Ergonomics. Numerous shoppers found that the backrest didn't just relieve tension, but also helped them "sit with better posture" without sacrificing comfort.
If you're ready to give your back a break with a simple solution that's been called a ″lifesaver″ for desk workers, add the customer-loved lumbar back pillow to your cart for just $33.
