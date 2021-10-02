Commuters, office workers, and frequent fliers know all too well that hours of sitting can put intense stress on the lower back. Incorrect posture places uneven pressure on the spine and may lead to strained back muscles, or in some cases, chronic back pain. In fact, a 2021 self-reported survey distributed by the International Association for the Study of Pain found that 50.2 million U.S. adults reported pain on most days or every day, and back pain, in particular, was one of the most common types. When that's the case, sitting in an uncomfortable chair all day certainly won't help.