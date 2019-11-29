12 Black Friday Deals Health Editors Are Actually Shopping

From workout gear and winter boots to skincare and bedding, these are the must-have items Health editors are scooping up for Black Friday 2019.

Whether you're using Black Friday and Cyber Monday as opportunities to score amazing deals on holiday gifts for loved ones or just as a little personal retail therapy (*cough, self-care*), sifting through the massive amount of sales can be overwhelming.

If you're in need of a little inspiration—or at least a launching point—check out this Health editor wish list for the leggings, comfy sneakers, beauty products, and bedding that are not to be missed for Black Friday 2019.

