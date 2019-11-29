12 Black Friday Deals Health Editors Are Actually Shopping

From workout gear and winter boots to skincare and bedding, these are the must-have items Health editors are scooping up for Black Friday 2019.
Whether you're using Black Friday and Cyber Monday as opportunities to score amazing deals on holiday gifts for loved ones or just as a little personal retail therapy (*cough, self-care*), sifting through the massive amount of sales can be overwhelming.
If you're in need of a little inspiration—or at least a launching point—check out this Health editor wish list for the leggings, comfy sneakers, beauty products, and bedding that are not to be missed for Black Friday 2019.
1
Athleta Cozy Sherpa Reversible Jacket
"This Athleta jacket is the ultimate weekend layer and also is perfect for throwing on over activewear to go to and from the studio or gym. I love that it's reversible—one side is a casual sweatshirt, while the other is designed of cozy sherpa fabric, so you can choose your style based on your mood and OOTD. Plus, the maple red colorway is on-point for the season."
—Susan Brickell, senior editor
2
Dagne Dover Landon Carryall
"I leave my house at 8:30 a.m. every day during the week, and I don’t get home until a good 12 or 13 hours later, so I need my bag to double as my home away from home—and this Dagne Dover carryall does that. The medium size is big enough to fit my laptop, a book, my sneakers, and an entire gym outfit, along with any other odds and ends I stuff in there. Will I have back pain and shoulder pain later in life? Who says I don’t already? But at least I’m prepared—and look super cute en route."
—Amber Brenza, senior editor
3
Alala Vamp Tight
"I had been eyeing a pair of white leggings for the longest time, but couldn't decide if they'd *actually* be practical. I finally tried a pair from Alala and, let me tell you, they passed every single test. Non-see-through? Check. Doesn't show sweat? Check. Easy to clean? Check! While they don't sell my exact pair anymore, I highly recommend picking up their white Vamp Tights if you've been wanting to workout in this color too."
—Lauren Witonsky, social media assistant
4
Tatcha The Silk Peony Melting Eye Cream
"My eyes have been begging me to buy this hydrating cream! When the weather starts to turn, the skin around my eyes is the first to get dry. I love how Tatcha products make my skin look and feel, which is why I’ll be making this eye cream the latest addition to my skincare routine. The best news? For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, shoppers can 'pick a card' and reveal their mystery offer to score great deals on cult-favorite Tatcha products."
—Sam Lauriello, assistant editor
5
Brooklinen Heathered Cashmere Core Sheet Set
"Anyone who knows me knows that I value my sleep above all else. Plus with the crazy cold weather this year, I wan’t a set of sheets that is as comfy as it is warm. That’s why this cashmere sheet set from Brooklinen is at the top of my list this year (hint, hint, Mom and Dad)."
—Christina Oehler, assistant editor
6
Merrell Women's Trailhead Hayes Full Zip Hoodie
"I walk to work which is usually great—except on a bitterly cold day. I’ve been relying on layers to keep me warm and this hoodie is officially on my wish list, thanks to the cozy fleece material and the fact that it's thin enough to fit under a larger jacket. It’s also so cute that I won’t want to take it off when I get to the office! Merrell is currently offering a few different discounts, but this jacket is 30% off with code APPAREL30."
—Rebecca Shinners, senior social media editor
7
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
"Leggings I can wear to work? Sign me up! These Spanx Faux Leather leggings have been on my wishlist for months after reading my coworker's rave review about them back in July. Available in XS-XXXL, these cozy leggings even come in 6 different colorways. Best of all, with Spanx's Black Friday sale, I can score them for 20% off—and maybe even snap up a few extra pairs of its active leggings, too."
—Braelyn Wood, health & wellness e-commerce writer
8
Reebok Classic Leather Women's Shoes
"I can't tell you how many white sneakers I have—they are basically a staple in my wardrobe, and I wear them with everything from dresses and jumpsuits to leggings and denim. And, I'm a firm believer that you can never have enough white kicks. I've currently got my eye on this cool, retro pair from Reebok that has a sleek leather upper, slightly stacked platform, and cushy midsole for all day comfort."
—Susan Brickell, senior editor
9
Rifle Paper Co. Fabric Journal
"I've tried meditation classes, apps, guided audio sessions, etc. But nothing has helped me be more mindful than journaling. However, I sometimes make excuses not to journal, as I do many other healthy behaviors, such as going to the gym. What helps me keep myself accountable? Nice writing materials. For this reason, I’ve been buying Rifle Paper Co. products for years. Their notebooks hold up well, and, importantly, they’re pretty!"
—Maggie O'Neill, assistant editor
10
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings
"I’ve been eyeing these Outdoor Voices leggings for quite some time. A few of my friends have them, and they pretty much never take them off. I’ve heard they’re comfy, easy to move in, and breathable. Plus, I’m obsessed with all of the color combos they come in! (I think the Olive/Willow/Hemp is my favorite.)"
—Sam Lauriello, assistant editor
11
Glossier Pro Tip Brush Point Liquid Eyeliner
"I’ve recently joined the Glossier bandwagon and let me tell you, it’s SO worth it. I’m currently obsessed with their Pro Tip brush point liquid eyeliner, that’s perfect for a casual workday look to a night out."
—Christina Oehler, assistant editor
12
JCrew Metallic Winter Boots with Wedge Crepe Sole
"Year after year, I find myself shopping at JCrew on Black Friday—the brand is known to slash their prices, making it the perfect time to score a great deal on winter essentials. I just can’t get these Metallic winter boots out of my mind! The bold gold color and slight wedge give the practical shoe a trendy twist. If you’re more into neutrals don’t fret though, they come in black and khaki too."
—Rebecca Shinners, senior social media editor