4 Early Prime Day Deals You Can Shop Right Now

Amazon announced some exciting news today: The fourth annual Amazon Prime Day, their biggest sale of the year, is going to be on July 16.

If you don't want to wait until then to take advantage of incredible savings, you're in luck—the retailer also revealed some early deals that you can nab right now. Here, four can't-miss sales we're going to be shopping today. (Note: You need an Amazon Prime membership to get access to these discounts. If you aren't already a member, we recommend signing up for your free trial now; in addition to the deals below, you'll need to be a member to shop all the Prime Day deals on July 16.)

• Save $100 on the Echo Show: Last Prime Day, the Echo Dot was one of the most popular items sold; this year, though, we predict the Echo Show will top the bestsellers list. This smart home device uses Amazon's Alexa technology to give you hands-free viewing of everything from the weather report to your favorite TV show to your home's smart camera. And right now, Prime members can save a whopping $100 on the device, bringing the price tag down to $129 from $229. This is a huge and rare discount, so if you've been considering buying the Echo Show (or are thinking ahead for holiday gifts), now is the perfect time to hit add to cart.

• Get 20% off AmazonBasics: Here's something you probably didn't now: Amazon has a line of home basics aptly called AmazonBasics that includes items like kitchen gear, furniture, computer accessories, and more. The quality of the line is terrific, and the always-low prices don't hurt either. Right now, select products in the collection are 20% off. Our favorite deal is this 18-piece knife block set, a great value at just $50.

• Up to 30% off Presto!: Another Amazon-exclusive line, Presto! includes products like paper towels, hand soap, toilet paper, and more in huge value packs. Honestly, with these kinds of discounts, there's no excuse not to stock up on these home essentials (you'll thank yourself later).

• Amazon Music Unlimited for just $.99: Runners, take note: If you currently have a Prime membership but haven't yet signed up for Amazon Music Unlimited, you can get this amazing limited-time offer. For just $.99, you'll get four months of the service, which lets you stream unlimited songs ads-free on your phone. With all that music at your fingertips, those miles will fly by.