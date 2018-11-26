Cyber Monday Is Here—These Are The Best Deals Worth Shopping

Image zoom Manufacturers/Getty Images

Cyber Monday called, and it wants to save you major $$$. In case you were passed out in a post-Thanksgiving coma and missed the Black Friday shopping frenzy, there's no need to feel disappointed, because Cyber Monday is here and the sales might just be even better.

While it's a good idea to act fast on these deals (the most coveted sales are bound to sell out), you don't have to worry about buyer's remorse, thanks to the heavily discounted prices. Below, the best sales on athleisure and gym bags, comfy shoes and cozy winter boots, beauty and skincare, and home and bedding that Health editors are adding to their shopping carts right now.

Best Cyber Monday activewear and apparel deals

• Dagne Dover: Get 20% off sitewide (including their bestselling gym bags!) until November 28.

• Gaiam: Get 20% off sitewide until November 30, plus an extra 10% off orders above $100 with code CYBER10, and extra 15% off orders of $200 with code CYBER15.

• Old Navy: Get 50% off everything, no exclusions, and a cozy sock gift with purchase until November 26.

• Sweaty Betty: Get 30% off everything online and in stores on November 26; for online purchases, use the code CHEERS.

• Nordstrom: Get up to 60% off select items on November 26.

• LEIMERE: The brand is offering their promo jogger (valued at $176.00) for just the price of shipping/ The offer will be available until November 27.

• New Balance: Get 25% off and free shipping.

Best Cyber Monday shoe deals

• Cole Haan: Get 50% off more than 400 boots, and take 30% off everything else; use the promo code EXTRA10 for an extra 10% off your entire purchase through November 26.

• Keds: Get 30% off full priced items and 20% off sale items until November 27.

• Kenneth Cole: Get 50% off sitewide until November 27.

• Macy's: Get 20% off select items until November 28 with code CYBER.

• Sole Society: Get 30% off sitewide on November 26.

• TOMS: Get 30% off online and in stores until November 27.

• & Other Stories: Get 20% sitewide on November 26.

• Sorel: Get 55% off select SOREL footwear through November 27 with code SORELBOOTS.

• Zappos: Get up to 30% off and free shipping.

Best Cyber Monday beauty and skincare deals

• Bloomingdale's: Get 10% off cosmetics through November 27.

• Bumble and Bumble: Get a free six-piece set (a $63 value) plus shipping with orders above $45 through November 28.

• Dermstore: Get up to 25% off with code MONDAY on November 26.

• L'Occitane: Get 20% off sitewide through November 28 with code CYBER.

• Tarte: Get 25% off everything sitewide on November 26.

• Foreo: Get 30% off the retail price of the Luna 2, Issa 2, and Issa Mini 2; and 25% off the retail price of the Ufo and Ufo Mini, Luna Fofo, and Luna Mini 2 devices.

• CVS: Get 40% off your online purchase, plus 50% off select beauty, health, and personal care items.

Best Cyber Monday home and kitchen deals

• ABC Carpet & Home: Get 20% off regular-priced furniture, lighting, mirrors, decorative pillows, and mattresses (some exceptions applied) on November 26 with the code GRATITUDE2018.

• AllModern: Get an extra 20% off select items on November 26 with the code ACTNOW.

• Birch Lane: Get 20% off select items and free shipping on November 26 with code TREAT.

• Brooklinen: Get 10% off orders of $250, 15% off orders of $350, and 20% off orders of $450 on November 26.

• Joss & Main: Get 25% off select items on November 26 using code EXTRA25.

• Old King's Lane: Get 30% off sitewide on November 26 and November 27.

• Parachute Home: Get 20% off everything on November 26 with code SALE18 (collabs and gift cards excluded).

• Riley Home: Get 30% off your purchase of $200 or more on November 26 with promo code HOLIDAY30.

• Serena & Lily: Get 25% off online orders on November 26.

• Wayfair: Get up to 75% off bedding and sheet sets from November 26 through November 30.

• AllsWell: Get 30% off all bedding on November 26 with code THANKS30.

• Joybird: Get 30% off orders sitewide from November 26 through November 28.

Best Cyber Monday smart home devices deals

• Amazon: Get $20 off the Echo Dot

• Amazon: Get $26 off the All-New Echo Dot

• Amazon: Get $31 off the Echo (2nd Gen)

• Amazon: Get $40 off the All-New Echo Plus

• Amazon: Get $50 off the All-New Echo Show

• Amazon: Get $40 off the Echo Spot

• Amazon: Get an Amazon Smart Plug for just $5 with purchase of an Echo device

