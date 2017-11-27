The Best Deals Happening Today in Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale

Missed out on Amazon's Black Friday sale? There are still plenty of deals happening today for Cyber Monday, including savings on luxury beauty products, electronics, Amazon devices, and more. Here, the ones we'll be shopping today.

Best fashion deals

• 30% off select jewelry, now through 12/2.

• Save up to 60% off athletic and casual shoes, 11/27 only.

• Save 30% to 50% off Prime-exclusive clothing, shoes, and handbags, 11/27 only.

• Save up to 55% off Calvin Klein, 11/27 only.

Best beauty deals

• For Prime members only, get 30% off your first Luxury Beauty purchase. A few of our top picks: Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liner, CHI Original 1" Straightening Ceramic Iron, Clarisonic Mia 2.

Best deals on Amazon devices

• Save $50 on Echo Show, only $179.99

• Save $30 on All-New Echo Plus, only $119.99

• Save $20 on All-New Echo, only $79.99

• Save $20 on Echo Dot, only $29.99–the lowest price ever for Echo Dot

• Save $50 on Amazon Tap, only $79.99

• Save $20 on All-New Amazon Cloud Cam, only $99.99

• Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99–and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $169.98

• Save $30 on Fire 7 Kids Edition, only $69.99–and save an additional $10 when you buy two Fire 7 Kids Edition tablets, only $129.98

• Save $50 on All-New Fire HD 10, only $99.99–the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 10

• Save $30 on Fire HD 8, only $49.99

• Save $20 on Fire 7, only $29.99

• Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

• Save $15 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $24.99

Best deals on electronics

• Sony 55-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $598

• Sony 43-inch 4K UHD smart TV, only $478

• LG Electronics OLED55C7P 55-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $1,696.99

• LG Electronics OLED65C7P 65-inch 4K smart UHD TV, only $2,696.99

• Save on select Sennheiser headphones

Best deals on toys

• Save up to 30% on select LEGO sets

• Save up to 50% on select Hasbro Gaming, Nerf, Play-doh, and more

• Save up to $70 on Piper Computer Kit

• Wonder Workshop Cue Robot, only $179.99

• Osmo Genius Kit, only $79.99; Osmo Creative Kit, only $55.99

Best deals on home furnishings

• Save up to 25% on select Dyson vacuums

• Save up to 20% on Casper Sleep Memory Foam Mattress

• Save up to 40% on select Black & Decker kitchen electrics

• Save up to 30% on select Hamilton Beach kitchen electrics

• Save up to 30% on select Farberware cutlery sets

Best deals on books, TV, and movies

• Save up to 40% on Kindle Unlimited membership. Enjoy unlimited reading from over one million titles on any device

• Save during the biggest Kindle Daily Deal of the year! Up to 85% off on hundreds of Kindle best-selling books

• Save 40% on new release movies and TV seasons, as well as catalog best-sellers available to rent or purchase and instantly stream on Amazon Video