9 Gifts to Turn Any Home Into a Cozy Oasis

The homebodies on your list will love these items.
There’s nothing better than coming home after a long day and cuddling up with a comfy blanket, or lighting an ultra-soothing candle to rid yourself of the day’s stresses. So why not gift one of these cozy items to the stylish homebody on your list this year? Whether they’re all about aromatherapy or would prefer to pop their feet into some next-level slippers, these presents promise to transform their home into a luxe oasis. Instructions: Just add PJs.
1
VicTsing Ultrasonic Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser
Compact and ultra-portable, this diffuser will transform your space by misting your essential oil of choice for hours on end. Tweak the machine’s light settings so it cycles through different colors, or dims to create a calming environment right in your living room.
2
UGG Snow Creek Genuine Shearling Throw
Your friend will love wrapping herself in this knit throw for her next Netflix marathon. The shearling pompoms don’t just add a cute design element, they also boost the blanket’s cozy factor.
3
Lodge Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven
Your bestie can cook up healthier comfort meals like chili and chicken soup using this brilliant blue Dutch oven. Serve dinner straight from the pot to brighten up a tablescape.
4
Archipelago Botanicals Holiday Tin Hope Candle
With notes of pine, bayberry, and cloves, this scented candle brings toasty holiday vibes home all year long.
5
Umbra Trigg Hanging Planter Vase
Houseplants don’t just make a room calmer—some types actually help purify indoor air, too. Gift one of these adorable planters that will (literally) liven up any wall.
6
Threshold Sour Cream Throw Pillow
Settling in with a good read? Prop yourself up with this sweater-like throw pillow that’s as comfy as it is cute.
7
Threshold Fuzzy Blanket
This fuzzy blanket will be your BFF when temps start to drop. Don’t worry about it looking worn by next year, either: it's made from anti-pill fabric that helps to keep it looking good as new season after season.
8
UGG Alena Slippers
These luxe slippers come with a cushioned footbed and furry collar that keeps ankles extra warm. Beware: Recipients may never want to put on sneakers again.
9
Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin Scent Surround Diffuser
Turn any living room into a spa lounge with this lime basil- and mandarin-scented diffuser, which gets extra points for its sophisticated design.