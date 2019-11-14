It’s become pretty common knowledge that sleep is an integral part of overall health, assisting with everything from weight loss, memory, mood management, and even longevity. So, needless to say, I’ve become fairly obsessed with anything I can do to boost my sleeping superpowers, including adjusting the temperature of my bedroom, developing an evening routine, and finding the perfect bedding.

When it comes to bedding, is there really anything more important than your pillow? The wrong pillow can lead to persistent neck pain, endless tossing and turning, and lingering soreness the morning after. But the right pillow is such an individual decision—I like a flatter pillow, while I know many people who sleep with a stack under their heads. It turns out, there’s an in-between solution: the Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow.

This medium-firm pillow is made of a mix of memory foam and microfiber for that perfect balance of support and comfort. Unlike most pillows, Coop Home Goods’ product allows you to access the memory foam so you can adjust how much filling is inside to your perfect, dreamy preference. Each pillow comes with an extra half bag of fill in case you need to add some for a higher lift, and you can always take some out if you want a flatter pillow.

To buy: Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft Pillow, from $60; amazon.com

Skeptical? So was one light sleeper until, three nights in, when the perfect fill adjustment was discovered. The five-star reviewer reported, “every day this week I’ve slept like a brick without waking up briefly to adjust my pillow. I didn’t know I was capable of this… it’s godsent.”

Over 12,000 five-star Amazon reviews tell tales of neck stiffness, back pain, and headaches disappearing after a few nights with this “adjustable cloud.”

The best part? You have 100 nights to try out the pillow, risk-free. If you aren’t a well-rested, glowing version of yourself by then, you can return it for a full refund, no questions asked, and each pillow comes with a five-year warranty. It’s truly a purchase you won’t lose any sleep over (sorry, couldn’t resist). You can also rest easy (I can’t stop!) knowing that the fill has no toxic chemicals to inhale overnight and is encased in a soft, breathable, and washable cover made of bamboo-derived viscose rayon and polyester.

Are there any downsides to this miracle pillow? One reviewer notes, “Criticisms? Ever had a pillow so good you want to stay in bed? Yeah. It’s like that. Oh and my cat has claimed the other pillow because he likes it too.” Seems like you might want to buy more than one.

