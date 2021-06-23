Clear Rear Bidet Attachments in 2021: Reviews and Costs
Key takeaways
- Bidets use pressurized water to clean your front or backside after going to the bathroom.
- Bidets come as attachments or toilet seats.
- Clear Rear sells two affordable bidet attachments.
- The Clear Rear Buttler bidet attachment uses cold water for cleaning, and the Grand Duke bidet attachment uses cold and warm water.
- Clear Rear bidet attachments are easy to install and take about 15 minutes from start to finish.
- The Buttler and Grand Duke use water from your existing line.
Bidet seats and attachments are quickly becoming a must-have item for home bathrooms. Designed to clean your front and backside by spraying water from the toilet, a bidet attachment or seat replaces the many squares of tissue needed to get a fresh-clean feeling after going to the bathroom.
And with the increase in popularity, many companies like Clear Rear are selling affordable bidet attachments that homeowners can install in about 15 minutes. To help you decide if a Clear Rear bidet attachment is right for you, our Health editors took a deep dive into the pros and cons, operating procedure, and costs of the two bidet attachments sold by Clear Rear.
Pros and cons of Clear Rear
The Clear Rear bidet attachments have several notable features, but they also have some downsides worth considering.
Pros:
- Do it yourself installation in about 15 minutes
- Uses existing water supply
- Competitive prices
- Fits all standard toilets
- Discounted prices if you buy more than one bidet attachment
- Pressure customization knob to control water spray
- Free shipping on both bidet attachment models
- Easy-to-reach controls
- Excellent customer service
Cons:
- Buttler only uses cold water for cleaning
- Fits most but not all one- and two-piece toilets
- Only available online
- May need to use a few toilet seat bumpers to raise your seat
- Guarantee and return policy is not great
- Grand Duke needs to be near a sink for temperature control
- Bulkier than other bidet attachments
- Orders take 8 to 15 days to arrive
Features to consider
Before purchasing a bidet attachment, you'll want to decide which features are important. The Clear Rear has several of the key features most people look for when shopping for an attachment.
- Adjustable water temperature control: Entry-level bidet attachments connect directly to your toilet's clean waterline and use cold water for cleaning. If you prefer having access to both warm and cold water, you'll need to upgrade to a model with adjustable water temperature controls. This requires an additional connection to your sink's hot waterline, but it allows you to manually adjust the water temperature from cold to warm water while cleaning.
- Water pressure adjustment: Bidet attachments come with a water pressure adjustment that allows you to set the spray at a low, medium, or high pressure level.
- Angle control for front and backside washing: The adjustable knob that comes with the Clear Rear bidet gives users the ability to wash both the front and backside.
- Self-cleaning nozzles: Bidet attachments that come with a self-cleaning nozzle are a lifesaver. A simple twist of the knob activates the Clear Rear self-cleaning feature.
- Standard size and fit: When shopping, look for a bidet attachment that fits all standard toilets and most one- and two-piece toilets. You may need to purchase a few toilet bumpers to keep the seat level.
Clear Rear models
Clear Rear offers two bidet attachments: the Buttler and Grand Duke. Both models have almost identical features, with the exception of the warm temperature control that only comes with the Grand Duke. Otherwise, the two bidet attachment share the following specs:
- Quick and easy DIY installation in about 15 minutes
- Uses existing water supply
- Uses water pressure from your waterline to power the bidet
- Easy-to-reach controls and knobs
- Angle control to clean both front and back
- Personalized, adjustable water pressure
- Clearly labeled knobs
- Self-cleaning mode
- Fits all standard toilets, and most one- and two-piece toilets
The Buttler
The Buttler is the company's most popular model, but it does not have a warm temperature control option. This means your hiney only gets cleaned with cold water. If you don't mind a cold clean, the Buttler is a good, entry-level bidet attachment.
Price: $64.97
The Grand Duke
If you prefer some heat when rinsing off, then the Grand Duke is worth considering. This bidet attachment uses both warm and cold water and quickly changes from warm to cool settings. That said, it needs to be near skin for the temperature control to work, and it requires a connection to both your toilet and sink supplies.
Price: $ 79.97
How to install your clear rear attachment
Both models come with everything you need other than a wrench and screwdriver. This includes the bidet attachment, flexible hose, Teflon tape, T-adapter, and instruction guide. You may need a set of bumpers to raise your seat. Clear Rear sells a bumper kit to level out the toilet seat.
Installation of the Rear Clear bidet is straightforward. Simply follow these steps:
- Turn off the water supply and flush the toilet to drain the tank.
- Remove the toilet seat.
- Attach the Clear Rear bidet.
- Reinstall toilet seat over Clear Rear and tighten screws.
- Connect T-adapter between the water supply line and toilet.
- Attach the flexible hose to T-adapter and Clear Rear.
- Check all connections for any leaks before using. If you notice leaks, turn off the water supply and use the provided Teflon tape on threads that are leaking.
The Grand Duke has an additional installation step that requires connecting a hose to your sink's water to access a warm water supply.
Cost and payment options
One thing that sets Clear Rear apart from other bidet attachments is its price point. Both the Grand Duke and Buttler are budget friendly and affordable.
- Grand Duke: $79.97
- Buttler: $64.97
Clear Rear discounts the unit price on the Buttler and Grand Duke if you buy in bulk. Here is the cost breakdown:
- One bidet attachment: Regular price
- Two bidet attachments: Save 5%
- Three bidet attachments: Save 10%
- Four bidet attachments: Save 15%
- Five bidet attachments: Save 20%
Clear Rear offers Sezzle, a payment option that allows you to buy now and pay later. You will see this option in your shopping cart. With Sezzle, you can split your entire order into four interest-free payments over six weeks.
Guarantees and warranties
Clear Rear has a 30-day satisfaction guarantee on unused products. After you receive the bidet attachment, you have 30 days to return it, as long as it's unused. The company does allow refunds but has a 15% restocking fee. How you get a refund or credit once a product is used is a bit more complicated, and you need to contact the customer support team.
Customer service and satisfaction
Clear Rear bidet attachments are a newcomer to the bidet market. In the short time they've been available, customer satisfaction has ranged from ecstatic about the bidet attachment to very disappointed in the customer service. Out of 3,851 ratings, Amazon customers give the Buttler 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Trustpilot gives Clear Rear a poor rating, with only 2.3 out of 5 stars. Several reviews refer to the ordering and delivery process, not the product itself. Customers reference ordering a bidet attachment and then waiting several weeks for it to arrive, with some reviewers saying the attachment never arrived.
The Clear Rear website says a dedicated customer care team is always available to lend a helping hand 24/7, but the company states in a different section of the site that live support is available weekdays from 5:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. PST.
Frequently asked questions
How do you dry yourself after using a bidet?
Ditching the toilet paper for water can feel liberating. But many people wonder how to dry themselves after using a bidet. Air-drying is the most ideal option, but it's also the most time-consuming. A hand towel is another way to dry yourself. And of course, you can always use toilet paper to pat dry your front and rear.
Is Clear Rear a legitimate company?
Clear Rear is a newer company in the bidet market. The offices are located in Newport Beach, California, but the bidets ship from various locations throughout the world. According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Clear Rear has been in business for one year. And while it is a legitimate company, the BBB lists hundreds of negative Clear Rear reviews.
Does Clear Rear use cold water?
Yes, both the Clear Rear Buttler and Clear Rear Grand Duke use cold water. However, the Grand Duke bidet attachment also has a temperature control option for warm water, but your toilet needs to be near the sink to access this feature.
How does a Clear Rear work?
The Clear Rear Buttler and Grand Duke attach directly to your existing toilet. Both bidet attachments use your existing water supply for cleaning. To get started, all you need to do is remove the toilet seat, attach the bidet, and connect the water supply. Once the Clear Rear bidet is hooked up, use the two knobs to control the direction of the nozzle and the amount of water pressure you desire. The pressure adjustment knob allows you to get the level of spritz power you desire. You can also customize the angle for a front or back targeted clean.
Sara Lindberg is a mental health and fitness expert who enjoys writing about health, wellness, nutrition, parenting, and education. With a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science and a Master of Education degree in counseling she's spent the last twenty years helping people improve both their physical and mental health. Her work has appeared in publications such as Healthline, VeryWell Health, VeryWell Fit, Livestrong, Men's Health, SheKnows, Runner's World and many more.