Clear Rear Bidet Attachments in 2021: Reviews and Costs

The Clear Rear Buttler and Grand Duke attach directly to your existing toilet. Both bidet attachments use your existing water supply for cleaning. To get started, all you need to do is remove the toilet seat, attach the bidet, and connect the water supply. Once the Clear Rear bidet is hooked up, use the two knobs to control the direction of the nozzle and the amount of water pressure you desire. The pressure adjustment knob allows you to get the level of spritz power you desire. You can also customize the angle for a front or back targeted clean.