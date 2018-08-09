The 6 Kitchen Gadgets Every Healthy Foodie Should Own

On a quest to revamp your diet? These gadgets make it fun and hassle-free.
1
A no-cream dream
Just because you’re cutting back on sugar doesn’t mean you have to skip dessert. Turn frozen fruit into a soft serve–like treat by throwing your favorite combos (we love banana, mango, and strawberry) down the shoot with this Yonanas Classic Frozen Treat Maker. It comes out like ice cream!
2
Double-duty drainer
This Chef’s Planet measuring cup also serves as a colander, so you can save storage space while keeping your portions in check. Plus, you can stash it in the refrigerator as a container for your clean fruits and veggies.
3
Scale down
Working on portion control? This high-tech Greater Goods Perfect Portions Scale will be your new bestie. Simply download the PerfectPortions app and search for the correct food code. Then place your item on the glass scale, and see exact nutrition details on no-label foods (like meat, produce, cheese, and more).
4
Spiralize without compromise
Options are everything, especially when you’re avoiding carbs. Serve up zoodles in different shapes with this compact, easy-to-hold OXO Good Grips 3 Blade Hand-Held Spiralizer. Whether you want spaghetti, fettuccine, or ribbon-shaped strips, this three-blade tool has you covered.
5
Brainy blender
Your smoothie maker just got a whole lot smarter. The innovative NutriBullet Balance blender is the first of its kind to include a Bluetooth sensor that connects to the NutriBullet Balance app, allowing you to track the nutritional value of what you’re eating, build shopping lists, and get healthy recipe ideas.
6
Slice, spin, serve
The souped-up Gourmia GSA9230 Salad Maker Set spinner is all you need to make a delicious salad. Spin your leaves, then remove the basket and use the slicing and dicing lid for all your add-ins.