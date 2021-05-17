Brondell Bidet Review

“The new unit is not able to provide a consistent stream of heated water for more than 2-3 seconds, regardless of the spray width or temp selected. Additionally, the unit suffers from the widely reported immediate cold water blast (even when you can hear the water heater working prior to spraying). The final issue I am having is that the water temp will wildly swing from moderate to scalding, and back to moderate, within a span of a few seconds. A TON of water temp issues with both units is a bad sign of a larger design problem.”