Brain Freeze Explained, Movies That Make You Fat, and Palin's Challenge to Obama

- Brain freeze, earwax, goose bumps, hiccups...here's the scoop on 12 fascinating health mysteries, plus what you can do when they happen to you. [Real Simple]
- Here's a race we'd definitely campaign for: Alaska Governor Sarah Palin says she can beat President Barack Obama in a long-distance run in her home state. Obama says he's "95% cured" of his smoking habit, but Palin has a leg up: She's already completed a sub-four-hour marathon. One thing's for sure: We betcha can see Russia from the finish line... [Runner's World]
- Talk about 3-D ultrasounds: A Brazilian designer has found a way to create life-size models of unborn fetuses. Experts say such models could help expectant parents bond with their baby or adjust to abnormalities. We can't decide: Cute...or creepy? [Good Morning America]
- Watching your waistline? You might also want to keep an eye on your upcoming Netflix picks: Research shows that sad movies make people eat more than happy ones. [Real Age]
- "Report: 90% of Waking Hours Spent Staring at Glowing Rectangles." We recently saw this headline in The Onion and laughed—then became a little horrified at how true it really is. Sometimes we feel like our job (not to mention our must-see TV schedule and our online "social life") is keeping us from enjoying the great outdoors. Luckily, these tips on avoiding "nature-deficit disorder" should help us reconnect. [Care 2]