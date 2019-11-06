If you wake up most mornings feeling completely exhausted, your sleeping environment could be the cause of your less-than-restful sleep. While a cool, dim, and quiet environment is the ideal sleep setting, these factors are typically the last concern for many people in the bedroom.

In fact, a 2012 poll by the National Sleep Foundation revealed that 93% of people consider a comfortable mattress to be the most important factor for a good night’s sleep, with comfortable pillows coming in a close second. However, just 65% of respondents said they consider curtains, a critical part of keeping your sleeping environment dark, to be an important factor.

Unfortunately, this could become detrimental to the quality of your shuteye: The light trickling into your bedroom can actually stop the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates your sleep cycle. While a little bit of light may not *seem* like a big deal (especially if you’re still falling asleep), Joyce Walsleben, PhD, Director of the NYU Sleep Disorders Center, previously told Health that “light can be detected through your eyelids—and your brain won’t produce melatonin if it’s confused between night and day.”

This means that even if you have the best mattress in the world or a comfortable, cloud-like pillow, your sleep could still be disturbed by light pollution. Luckily, there’s a super affordable (and simple!) way to improve your sleep environment once and for all: Best Home Fashion’s Insulated Blackout Curtains ($29, amazon.com).

The affordable blackout curtains have a unique triple weave technology that’s woven with a black yarn layer to prevent light from seeping into your bedroom. By focusing on dense fabrication, these curtains are able to block out light without using a super stiff liner; instead, you’ll have curtains that not only drape beautifully in your home, but are silky smooth to the touch.

In addition to blocking out light, the chic curtains also reduce outside noise. Instead of listening to sirens and your neighbors late night convos, you’ll love how they help your space feel more like a private sleeping oasis. How’s that for sweet dreams?

Along with helping you sleep better, the UV-blocking curtains give your windows much-needed insulation that keeps out extreme temperatures (whether it’s heat and humidity or freezing cold air). This makes it easier to keep your room at the expert-recommend temperature for sleeping—around 60 to 67 degrees—without having to mess with the thermostat all night long. Plus, this temperature-resistant option can even help you save on costly utility bills this winter (#winteriscoming).

Best of all, the machine-washable curtains come in over 31 different color options, so you’ll have no trouble finding one that matches your home decor. As you might expect, many reviewers noted that the lighter colors were less effective at blocking out the light, but were still great for noise reduction and added insulation.

To personalize the curtains to your space, you also have the option to pick from five different panels in varying lengths to work with the size of your window. While the standard panel size comes in at just $29, the largest set is still affordable at $33.

All things considered, it’s no surprise these blackout curtains have racked up over 4,100 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon. Many customers raved that their sleep drastically improved once they installed the curtains, with some even comparing the curtains to having “night time all the time.” Plus, nearly 100 different reviewers mentioned these as a top pick for night shift workers who need help shifting their body’s natural sleep cycle to daytime hours.

Not only did shoppers call these curtains “the answer to interrupted sleep or insomnia,” but one five-star reviewer even said that installing these curtains turned their room into a “black hole”, before recommending the curtains to everyone from “babies to vampires”. No wonder almost 80 owners called them the best blackout curtains they’ve found.

If you’re ready for the best sleep you’ve had in years, it’s officially time to revamp your bedroom with a pair of these super affordable blackout curtains. Plus, Prime members that order now can have their curtains in time for a weekend snooze thanks to free two-day shipping (you can also sign up for a free 30-day trial here). Just remember to set a morning alarm to wake you up from the pure bliss that is a pitch black bedroom.

