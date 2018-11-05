Image zoom John Greim/Getty Images

Now that it's November, we're officially counting down the days until Black Friday arrives. But because there are so many major discounts this year, it can be challenging to figure out which ones are actually worth spending money on. To make your shopping experience easier, Health editors rounded up our top picks for the best Black Friday deals at Target. Whether you're looking for a smart home gadget, discounted beauty products, or new kitchen gear, there's something for everyone in this list. Even better? There are some crazy-good deals available right now, so you don't have to wait until November 23 to start shopping.

We'll continue to update this list as we get closer to Black Friday, so keep checking this link for the most up-to-date sale news.

The best Black Friday kitchen deals at Target

• Ninja Fit Single Serve Blender QB3001SS ($50, marked down from $55)

• Oster Classic Series 5-Speed Blender ($20, marked down from $25)

• Crock-Pot 6qt Programmable Cook & Carry Slow Cooker ($40, marked down from $50)

• Crock-Pot 4qt Lift & Serve Slow Cooker Programmable ($20, marked down from $30)

• KitchenAid Professional 5 Qt Mixer ($349, marked down from $449)

• Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker ($69, marked down from $79)

The best Black Friday beauty and personal care deals at Target

• Oral-B Sensitive Replacement Electric Toothbrush Head ($21, marked down from $26)

• Oral-B Pro Crossaction 1000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush ($39, marked down from $49)

• Crest 3D White Whitestrips Gentle Routine Teeth Whitening Kit ($33 and get a $5 gift card)

• Dove Beauty Refresh + Care Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo ($5 and get a $5 gift card)

• TRESemme Thermal Creations Heat Tamer Leave In Spray ($4 and get a $5 gift card)

• Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Accelerated Retinol SA Night Moisturizer ($16 and get a $5 gift card)

• Cetaphil Normal to Oily Skin Daily Facial Cleanser ($9 and get a $5 gift card)

• Thayers Witch Hazel Alcohol Free Toner ($9 and get a $5 gift card)

• Differin Acne Treatment Gel ($13 and get a $5 gift card)

The best Black Friday electronics deals at Target

• TCL 55" 4K HDR 120Hz CMI Roku Smart LED TV ($349, marked down from $449)

• Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones ($149, marked down from $199)

• Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones ($229, marked down from $299)

• Tile Pro Sport ($19, marked down from $24)

• Apple Watch Series 1 42mm Aluminum Case Sport Band ($229, marked down from $279)

• Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch ($279, marked down from $329)

• Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 46mm ($299, marked down from $349)

