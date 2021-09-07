Bio Bidet Review 2021: Pricing, Features, and More

Bliss BB-2000 bidet toilet seat

The Bio Bidet flagship model, the Bliss BB-2000, makes a normally less-than-glamorous trip to the bathroom feel luxurious. First, it's controlled by a sleek, wireless remote that allows you to adjust water temperature and pressure and turn up the seat warmer on a cold night. This feature is as practical as it is stylish; choose from black or white remotes to match your bathroom decor.

Refined cleansing experience

Luxury features aside, customers tend to agree that this bidet gets the job done. The BB-2000 uses a three-in-one spray nozzle that alternates between the posterior wash, feminine wash, and the vortex water stream, an enema feature that can help alleviate constipation. While the BB-1000 model is equipped with a stronger pressure wash, the BB-2000 incorporates more bubbles for a refined cleansing experience.

Speaking of comfort, hybrid heating technology keeps the water warm so you're not surprised by a cold shock when the warm water runs out. It uses two heating systems at once, warming water in a reservoir and heating it on demand, providing an endless supply of warm water.

Family-friendly features

Families and large households report that they appreciate the hybrid heating as it allows quick turnover of the bidet. With some heating tank bidets, the next user has to wait five minutes for the water to warm up again, but the BB-2000 heats water in real time. Another family-friendly feature is the kids-mode, a wash option that delivers a softer water pressure and cooler temperatures.

Some buyers are in the bidet market for medical reasons, because bidets make it easier to clean oneself for those with some disabilities, injuries, or a loss of dexterity. Many of these customers also appreciate the enema and Sitz-bath features of the BB-2000.

Handy buyers should have no issue installing this bidet seat, but note that it does require an electrical hook up. It will impact your electric bill as well, but Bio Bidet predicts that it won't increase by more than $20 a year.

Size and self-cleaning features

At 15 inches, the BB-2000 can accommodate a range of sizes and support users up to 450 pounds. Customer reviews say that while the seat is quite sturdy, the lid is not weight bearing like many traditional toilet seat lids.

The BB-2000 doesn't just clean you; it incorporates self-cleaning and autowash technology. The stainless steel nozzle self-cleans at the touch of a button. The bidet toilet seat itself has a high-end look, with a pearlescent finish to the top bar.

Price: $699

Features: Patented hybrid heating technology, self-cleaning nozzle, night-light, three-in-one stainless steel nozzle, highest water volume and water pressure spray, remote control in black-and-white options, bubble-infused technology, touchscreen side panel, heated seat, slow-closing lid

Warranty: Three-year, 100%-coverage warranty

Financing: Yes. Pay $64 through Affirm.