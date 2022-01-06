The 7 Best Water Filters and Purifiers to Remove Contaminants and Impurities

Best Overall: Big Berkey Gravity-Fed Water Filter

This filter comes highly recommended by Feller because it does double-duty. It's both a purifier and filter, removing more than 200 contaminants from tap water and water from ponds and streams. The system utilizes a gravity-fed method so you don't have to deal with pumps. Measuring 19.25 by 8.5 inches, this filter holds 2.25 gallons of water, making it ideal for families of up to four people. And because it doesn't use electricity or plumbing, this system is 100% transportable. Plus, you'll save money thanks to the system's long-lasting design and you won't need a replacement until the filtration system hits the 6,000-gallon mark.

One shopper wrote: "I have the nastiest water in my apartment building. It was so foul that Brita filters really didn't put a dent in the taste. When I distilled my water, there were always rusty bits on the bottom and lime scale that just smelled horrific. I did not think that this filter could help but since I could get a refund if it didn't do the job, that's when I took the plunge. The water now tastes delicious! I find myself drinking so much water now. It's super easy to refill and to always make freshwater. I should've done this years ago."

To buy: Big Berkey Gravity-Fed Water Filter, $332; amazon.com