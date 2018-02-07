The Best Wake-Up Light Alarm Clocks

Hate being jolted awake by your alarm clock every morning? There’s a way to bypass that awful adrenaline rush: a wake-up light alarm clock, also known as a sunrise alarm clock. These devices sit on your bedside table like an alarm clock, but instead of rousing you with sound, they rely on light to ease you awake gradually over about 30 minutes.

“It’s a natural, positive thing to wake up with light in the morning and then have it disappear in the evening,” says Chris Winter, MD, a Virginia-based neurologist and sleep expert. “Especially for younger people, a lot of bright light in the morning can help wake you up.”

When shopping for a wake-up light, choose one with a back-up alarm. If you’re a heavy sleeper, this feature will ensure you wake up even if the light doesn’t rouse you. The majority of wake-up lights feature digital clocks and a variety of soothing sounds and lights in a range of styles and price points. Here, we share a few lights that will make your morning wake up a little smoother.