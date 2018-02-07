The Best Wake-Up Light Alarm Clocks

amazon.com

Ditch the loud alarm—wake-up light alarm clocks help you start your day a more peaceful way. 

Julia Naftulin
February 07, 2018

Hate being jolted awake by your alarm clock every morning? There’s a way to bypass that awful adrenaline rush: a wake-up light alarm clock, also known as a sunrise alarm clock. These devices sit on your bedside table like an alarm clock, but instead of rousing you with sound, they rely on light to ease you awake gradually over about 30 minutes.

“It’s a natural, positive thing to wake up with light in the morning and then have it disappear in the evening,” says Chris Winter, MD, a Virginia-based neurologist and sleep expert. “Especially for younger people, a lot of bright light in the morning can help wake you up.”

When shopping for a wake-up light, choose one with a back-up alarm. If you’re a heavy sleeper, this feature will ensure you wake up even if the light doesn’t rouse you. The majority of wake-up lights feature digital clocks and a variety of soothing sounds and lights in a range of styles and price points. Here, we share a few lights that will make your morning wake up a little smoother.

1
Philips Wake-Up Light

amazon.com

This alarm clock light slowly increases in intensity, shifting from soft dawn red to warm orange to bright yellow over a period of 30 minutes. If you’re somehow still sleeping when the room is fully lit, it uses sound as a last resort.

available at amazon.com $137
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

2
Rise & Shine Wake Up and Color Changing Light

brookstone.com

This alarm clock includes a gradually glowing light plus nature sounds so you can start your morning to the tune of crashing ocean waves or chirping birds rather than a blaring alarm.

available at amazon.com $50
SHOP NOW

3
Electrohome Retro Alarm Clock Radio with Motion Activated Night Light

amazon.com

This alarm-clock-meets-wake-up-light has every feature you could possibly want, all tied into one retro design. This model features a wake-up light, a backup alarm, an LED display, and even a motion-sensing night light for the occasional mid-sleep bathroom break. At only $30, this little guy is worth a try, even if you’re a wake-up light skeptic.

available at amazon.com $30
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

4
Lumie Bodyclock Active 250 Wake-Up Light

amazon.com

If you love sleeping in a pitch-black room, this device is the perfect fit. It allows you to turn off the digital clock’s analog light, so you’re consumed in nothing but darkness until the morning when the wake-up light starts to glow.

available at amazon.com $139
SHOP NOW
Advertisement

5
Nature Bright Sun Bliss 2 in 1 Portable Light Therapy and Wake-Up Light

amazon.com

Take your wake-up light everywhere you go with this mini version. The light includes 10,000 tiny LED panels that simulate a sunrise. You can also use this light to boost your mood—just sit in front of the faux rays for 30 minutes for a bit of light therapy.

available at amazon.com $55
SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up