The 10 Best Twin Mattresses, According to Experts
Just because you're limited on space doesn't mean you can't get restful, high-quality zzz's. The best twin mattress can help you save space in your home while also improving your sleep. Many of the best mattress models on the market come in the compact twin size so you can sleep comfortably in a smaller space without sacrificing precious square footage. Whether you're looking to outfit a smaller guest bedroom or dorm room, add a daybed to an office space, or find the perfect starter bed for your child, twin beds are versatile mattresses that fit a wide variety of needs. Pro tip: It's helpful to know what you're going to be using your twin mattress for before you start browsing so you have an idea of just how thick and firm you'd like your bed to be (two common factors to keep in mind for this particular size).
To help with your search, the expert review team at Mattress Advisor put together a list of the best twin mattresses for every budget, need, and preference. They put each bed to the test based on a 14-point methodology to see how each held up in the lab on key points like durability, edge support, and more. Keep reading to learn about the best twin-size beds available and how to choose the right one for you.
Our twin mattress recommendations:
- Best Overall: Saatva Classic
- Best Affordable Luxury: The WinkBed
- Best Cooling: Helix Midnight
- Best Hybrid: GhostBed Flex
- Best Mattress in a Box: Puffy
- Best Firm: Brooklyn Bedding Plank
- Best Memory Foam: Leesa Original
- Best Value: Tuft & Needle Original
- Best for Kids: Layla Memory Foam
- Best for Back Pain: Casper Original
Whom is a twin mattress best for?
Best for:
- Those with guest bedrooms: A twin bed is an easy way to convert a spare bedroom or home office into a guest room.
- Adults needing to save space: If you live in a loft or studio apartment, the best twin bed can help you get a good night's rest without taking up precious space in your home (meaning more room for fun accessories).
- College students: Because college students typically share their space with a roommate or two, a twin mattress is a great option. A twin-size bed is the most budget-friendly size available and easily fits in a dorm or college apartment.
- Toddlers and children: Smaller twin-size beds are the perfect size for your little ones and can fit easily into bunk beds and trundle beds to help save space if your kids share a room.
Twin vs twin XL
While you're probably already familiar with a twin-size mattress, you may be less privy to the uncommon twin-XL bed. The only difference between the two beds is the length—a twin is 38x 75 inches, and a twin XL is 38x 80 inches. The twin XL gives you 5 extra inches of legroom, making it a more comfy pick for taller sleepers who like to stretch out or adults who want a little extra space.
Choosing the best twin mattress
Mattress type
The first thing to consider is the type of twin-size mattress that would best suit your sleep needs and preferences. One major benefit to buying a twin-size bed? You can shop for more expensive mattress types without having to blow your budget. Since twin beds come with a less-hefty price tag than any other size, you can explore pricier mattresses without having to pay a super-high cost.
Memory foam mattresses are one of the most budget-friendly mattress types available. Memory foam beds are excellent at limiting motion transfer and providing pressure relief but tend to sleep hot and be less responsive than other mattress types. Memory foam also can feel as if you are being hugged as you lie on the surface of the bed, which may not appeal to all types of sleepers.
Innerspring mattresses are what most people consider to be the traditional mattress type. Made of a layer of metal coils sandwiched between foam layers, innerspring beds are bouncy and respond quickly to your movements so you can move around or switch positions easily on the bed. As opposed to the cradling feeling of a memory foam bed, innerspring mattresses make you feel as if you are floating on top of the mattress, rather than sinking into it, as you sleep.
Latex beds are naturally breathable, hypoallergenic and dust-mite resistant, and responsive to your movements while providing gentle pressure relief. Natural latex beds are on the pricier side, but synthetic latex can offer many of the same benefits with a less-hefty price tag.
Hybrid beds are made with a combination of two or more mattress types so you can enjoy the features of multiple types of mattresses in a single bed. Hybrid beds have a more complex construction, so these beds are often on the more expensive side.
Thickness
Twin mattresses are typically 8 to 13 inches thick. A thicker mattress is generally more supportive and better for adults who want to feel comfortable and supported throughout the night. Teenagers and kids can usually get away with a thinner mattress (10 inches thick or less).
It's also important to consider what you're using your twin mattress for. If you're trying to fit your twin bed into a loft apartment or dorm room, you may need something thinner to accommodate the dimensions. If you're shopping for a bunk bed or trundle bed, make sure you measure to get the correct thickness for your furniture so that your mattress sits properly in the bed frame.
Firmness
Mattress firmness is measured on a scale of 1–10, with 1 being the softest bed and 10 being the firmest. Although firmness levels are subjective, most people tend to prefer beds in the range of 3 to 8. A bed that is too soft will not provide enough pushback to keep your spine in a neutral, healthy position, and a bed that is too firm won't conform to your natural curves and may also cause back pain. A medium-firm mattress typically works for all sleeping positions. But back sleepers may prefer a firmer bed, while stomach or side sleepers may want a mattress on the softer side to provide pressure relief to the shoulders and hips as they press into the bed.
The 10 best twin mattresses
Best Overall: Saatva Classic
Although you may be sleeping in a smaller space, the Saatva Classic hybrid mattress has features that can help virtually any sleeper get a great night's sleep. Made with high-quality materials like ultra-breathable organic cotton and wool, durable steel coils, and eco-friendly CertiPUR-US certified foam layers, this mattress provides an ideal balance of comfort and support to help you get restful, healthy sleep. With a perfect 10 out of 10 score in spinal alignment testing, you can rest easy knowing that this mattress excels at warding off back pain. Plus, this bed comes in three firmness options to suit every body type and sleeping position and has a built-in pillow topper and white glove delivery at no extra charge.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10
- Firmness: Plush (3/10), luxury firm (6/10), and firm (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 180 nights
Best Affordable Luxury: The WinkBed
Want a ton of luxury perks packed into a compact, space-saving bed? Check out The WinkBed twin mattress. This hybrid mattress is made with a combination of high-quality materials—innerspring coils, high-density foam, and an extra support layer—that earned it impressive scores across the board with the mattress review team, including a 9.75 out of 10 in the edge support test and a perfect 10 in durability. This twin mattress comes with a Euro pillow top sewn into the surface of the mattress for an extra luxe touch and is wrapped in a eucalyptus-based Tencel mattress cover that wicks away moisture and helps you sleep cool. Four firmness options mean that these premium features can suit any sleeping position and preference.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.6/10
- Firmness: Soft (4.5/10), luxury-firm (6.5/10), firm (7.5/10), and plus (8/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best Cooling: Helix Midnight
Memory foam mattresses have a bad rap for sleeping hot, but those that prefer a comfy foam feel don't have to wake up sweaty. The Helix Midnight mattress offers a compromise by combining foam layers with innerspring coils to provide contouring comfort that hugs your curves while still keeping you cool. This mattress is made with a breathable pillow top and a row of innerspring coils that allow air to flow through the bed, helping to break up any heat trapped in the upper foam layers. A gel memory foam layer also works overtime to keep the surface of the bed cool, earning this bed a stellar 8 out of 10 in the Mattress Review team's temperature regulation testing. This mattress's 10-year warranty guarantees that you'll be sleeping cool and comfortable for at least a decade.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.9/10
- Firmness: Medium (5/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Hybrid: GhostBed Flex
If you can't decide whether you want the cushioning feel of a memory foam bed or the responsive bounciness of an innerspring mattress—why not choose both? The GhostBed Flex mattress combines multiple gel memory foam layers that provide excellent motion isolation and pressure relief with a layer of pocket coils that keep you propped up and respond instantly to your movements, earning this bed a 9/10 for responsiveness in lab testing. A transition foam layer mimics the feel of latex to add extra buoyancy, responsiveness, and breathability—an ideal setup for combination sleepers who switch positions at night.
While the combination of crowd-pleasing features make the GhostBed Flex mattress a great pick for a variety of sleepers, the complex construction of this bed makes it more expensive at $1,695 for a twin-size mattress. So it may be too pricey for shoppers on a budget.
- Mattress Type: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights
Best Mattress in a Box: Puffy
It doesn't have to be difficult or time consuming to purchase a high-quality twin mattress. The Puffy mattress-in-a-box arrives at your home in a compact package that's easy to maneuver through your doorway and up the stairs to your bedroom. Setting up the Puffy mattress took the mattress review team less than two minutes—you simply take the mattress out of the box, unroll it onto your bed frame, and let it expand. Then you're all set for a good night's sleep.
This convenient mattress is made of three layers of foam that keep you supported and pain-free (it earned an 8/10 in pressure relief and an 8.75/10 for spine alignment), and its medium feel makes it ideal for all sleeping positions.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 101 nights
Best Firm: Brooklyn Bedding Plank
Just because you prefer or need a firm mattress doesn't mean that you need to sacrifice comfort. The Brooklyn Bedding Plank mattress is an all-foam bed with an ultra-firm feel that also provides ample pressure relief—so much so that Mattress Advisor testers awarded it a 9/10 in this category. A quilted top and a high-density polyfoam core gently cradle and support the natural shape of your curves while still maintaining firm support, making this bed ideal for back sleepers and stomach sleepers alike. And if you aren't sure whether you want a firm or extra-firm feel, you have options: You can simply flip the bed over to switch between two firmness levels. For just $799 for a twin size, you're essentially getting two firm beds for the price of one.
- Mattress Type: Polyfoam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10
- Firmness: Firm (7/10) and extra-firm (9/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best Memory Foam: Leesa Original
While there are lots of notable memory foam mattresses on the market, the Leesa Original's outstanding features make it stand out from the pack. Memory foam beds have a reputation for sleeping hot and can allow you to feel stuck in the surface of the bed, but the Leesa Original is made with breathable layers that sleep cool and allow you to move around easily, all while providing a contouring memory foam feel. Made from a soft, twill fabric cover supported by a mix of polyfoam and memory foam layers underneath, the Leesa impressed the experts at Mattress Advisor in the responsiveness and cooling tests, earning a 9.5/10 and 8.5/10, respectively. This makes it a good choice for both hot sleepers and combination sleepers who enjoy a more huggable feel to their bed.
Plus, for taller sleepers, the Leesa is available in a twin XL size and is still a budget-friendly pick at just $799 for a twin and $849 for a twin XL.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.3/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best Value: Tuft & Needle Original
Just because you're shopping on a budget doesn't mean you have to skimp on the quality of your new twin mattress. The Tuft & Needle Original mattress is a wallet-friendly bed made of CertiPUR-US certified foam layers. A base layer provides firm pushback to keep your body from sagging into the mattress, while a foam-blend comfort layer mimics the pressure relief of memory foam and the buoyancy of latex for a uniquely cozy sleeping experience. This construction earned it an 8.5/10 in Mattress Advisor's spine alignment test, making it a good pick for sleepers with back pain. And with a price point under $700 for a twin size, plus a 100-night sleep trial and 10-year warranty, you can rest easy knowing you're getting a lot of bang for your mattress buck.
- Mattress Type: Foam blend
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.7/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Best for Kids: Layla Memory Foam
Kids need a mattress that can grow with them as they get older. And there's no better pick to keep up with growth spurts than the Layla. The Layla Memory Foam mattress is flippable, with a different firmness level on each side. As your child grows up and their sleep preferences and position changes, you can simply flip the bed over instead of having to buy a whole new mattress. Plus, unlike typical memory foam mattresses, the Layla has an excellent edge support system that scored a 9 out of 10 in the review team's testing, so you don't need to worry about your little ones falling off the side of the bed.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 8.8/10
- Firmness: Medium-soft (4/10) and medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 120 nights
Best for Back Pain: Casper Original
Who said you can't relieve back pain on a twin mattress? If you regularly wake up with an achy back, the right mattress can help make back pain a distant memory. The Casper Original is a memory foam twin mattress that is designed with a zoned support system to keep your back propped up in a healthy and comfortable posture throughout the night in every sleep position. In addition to helping your spine stay in a natural alignment, this bed scored a 9 out of 10 on the pressure relief test, meaning that the bed will cradle your hips and shoulders to keep your entire back cozy and cradled throughout the night.
- Mattress Type: Memory foam
- Mattress Advisor Score: 9.1/10
- Firmness: Medium-firm (6/10)
- Trial Period for Returns: 100 nights
Mattress Advisor's Review Process
Each mattress on this list was put to the test (literally) in Mattress Advisor's lab, which is located in Raleigh, North Carolina. Bedding experts spent over 1,200 hours evaluating and comparing mattresses using a 14-point testing methodology to find the best twin mattresses.
While some of the factors tested are tied directly to performance, like responsiveness, edge support, and pressure relief, others are based around brand operations, such as customer service, shipping policies, and trial period. The Mattress Advisor team combines this proprietary methodology with in-depth interviews and customer experience to arrive at a weighted score out of 10.
Jillian Mueller is a health and lifestyle writer for Mattress Advisor.