The 10 Best Twin Mattresses, According to Experts

Best Hybrid: GhostBed Flex

If you can't decide whether you want the cushioning feel of a memory foam bed or the responsive bounciness of an innerspring mattress—why not choose both? The GhostBed Flex mattress combines multiple gel memory foam layers that provide excellent motion isolation and pressure relief with a layer of pocket coils that keep you propped up and respond instantly to your movements, earning this bed a 9/10 for responsiveness in lab testing. A transition foam layer mimics the feel of latex to add extra buoyancy, responsiveness, and breathability—an ideal setup for combination sleepers who switch positions at night.

While the combination of crowd-pleasing features make the GhostBed Flex mattress a great pick for a variety of sleepers, the complex construction of this bed makes it more expensive at $1,695 for a twin-size mattress. So it may be too pricey for shoppers on a budget.