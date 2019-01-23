9 Space Heaters That Will Make Your Freezing Cold Office Bearable

No matter the season, why is it that our offices are always an icebox? If you've considered wearing your scarf, beanie, and coat to meetings just to be warm, you're not alone. In winter, we duck into our offices in the morning after struggling through wind, snow, and chilly temperatures just to sit at our desks rattling and shivering away like wind-up chattering teeth toys all day long. Um, hi, why is the AC on when it's six degrees outside? Even in the humid summer months, the office air conditioning always seems to create a freezing environment.

If you feel like you might be on the verge of indoor frostbite from your cold office—and layering sweaters and swaddling yourself in a blanket at your desk just isn't cutting it—we have the answer: space heaters.

Below, we've rounded up the most affordable space heaters that you can pop under your desk, on a tabletop, or in the corner of your office to instantly warm your fingers and toes. The best part? They can all be found on Amazon for less than $50.

RELATED: 11 Products You Need to Stay Warm in Your Ridiculously Cold Office