9 Space Heaters That Will Make Your Freezing Cold Office Bearable

No matter the season, why is it that our offices are always an icebox? If you've considered wearing your scarf, beanie, and coat to meetings just to be warm, you're not alone. In winter, we duck into our offices in the morning after struggling through wind, snow, and chilly temperatures just to sit at our desks rattling and shivering away like wind-up chattering teeth toys all day long. Um, hi, why is the AC on when it's six degrees outside? Even in the humid summer months, the office air conditioning always seems to create a freezing environment.
If you feel like you might be on the verge of indoor frostbite from your cold office—and layering sweaters and swaddling yourself in a blanket at your desk just isn't cutting it—we have the answer: space heaters.
Below, we've rounded up the most affordable space heaters that you can pop under your desk, on a tabletop, or in the corner of your office to instantly warm your fingers and toes. The best part? They can all be found on Amazon for less than $50.
1
Brightown Ceramic Space Heater
This space heater has 1,500-watt high heat, 750-watt low heat, and a fan setting that blows cool air for sweltering summer days. No matter how hot the device gets, the exterior stays cool to the touch. And with a height of about nine inches, you can easily hide it under your desk and plug into any outlet.
2
AmazonBasics 500-Watt Ceramic Personal Heater
Cute and compact (standing at just over six inches), this low-powered space heater is small enough to sit on work communal tables or desktops. The ceramic coils heat up in seconds, and the heater has an automatic kill switch that turns off when tipped over, picked up, or not on a level surface. Bonus: It comes in four colors—black, white, pink, and blue—to match your office decor.
3
Panamalar Smart Space Heater
Because this device can sync with Alexa, you can use voice control to turn the low-powered heater (500-watt max) on and off, and adjust the thermostat in high or low mode. You can even control it from your smartphone or tablet and set up a timer. Thanks to the convenient handle, it's extremely portable with a chic, mid-century modern design that doesn't look out of place in an office. It also has an auto shut-off feature so you'll never worry about it overheating.
4
Benuo 950W Portable Electric Heater
Ringing in at $20 (that's right!), this gadget has a fan mode and two heat modes—950-watt high heat and 700-watt low heat—to heat you up or cool you down in seconds. Tap the "swing button" if you want the heater to oscillate, offering warm or cool air evenly throughout your space. Also great? It includes tip-over auto shut-off and will also cut off if it starts to overheat.
5
Brightown 400-Watt Portable-Mini Heater
Don't let this adorable, 400-watt portable heater fool you. Quiet and powerful, the mini space heater is perfect for medium or small rooms, offices, dorms, tables, and desktops. It won't spike your energy bill, but it will keep you comfy cozy while you work. Just place it beneath your desk and don't worry about overheating—it automatically shuts off if the internal components get too hot.
6
Lasko 5165 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote Control
With over 4,000 five-star Amazon reviews, this slim space heater oscillates to heat your entire office and can be controlled with the click of a remote. We wouldn't call it a heater for lazy people, but rather for those who want to be more efficient (wink!) at work. We also like that it can be set on an eight-hour timer, is surprisingly quiet, and has built-in safety and automatic overheat protection.
7
Opolar Mini Ceramic Heater with Infrared Human Sensor Feature
This space heater uses innovative body sensor technology: If a human body is detected, it turns on; and if no human body is identified, it will turn off two minutes later. All for a cool $19. We love that it's compact, unassuming, with a modern design for office spaces. It also boasts tip-over and overheat protection, which turn the device off when overheated or unstable.
8
Brightown Handy Wall-Outlet Space Heater
Energy-smart (350-watts, to be exact) and about the size of your palm, this cordless heater plugs into an outlet without taking up any floor space, making it a godsend for city apartment dwellers or small offices. It warms up to 250 square feet of space without racking up a heat bill, and has a 12-hour timer that lets you set the digital thermostat to the precise temperature you want.
9
Fellowes Climate Control Footrest
If your feet are always ice cold no matter the season, this footrest that doubles as a heater will warm up your toes in no time. It has three temperature settings (cool fan, low heat, and high heat), and fits comfortably under your desk. The auto-off feature turns the unit off after eight hours of use to prevent overheating.