One of the best tools to combat restless nights is a white noise machine, particularly if you live in urban areas where noise pollution is an issue. Enter this Sound+Sleep machine: It has 30 different audio options including environmental and nature sounds (made from real recordings!) so you can find the perfect one to induce some Zz's. If you don't want the noise playing all night, you can even set a timer (30, 60, or 90 minutes) for the sound to slowly fade out.