From the best-ever electric toothbrush to a weighted blanket that can ease anxiety to an affordable vitamin C serum, these were the top products you purchased in the past year.
From toothbrushes for receding gums to eyelash growth serums that actually work to lingerie for big boobs, we published *a lot* of shopping stories at Health this year. But when it came to products that Health readers loved best, there were a few notable standouts. Below, 15 bestselling products you couldn't get enough of in 2018.
RELATED: The Best Skincare Products of 2018
1
Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
In our best electric toothbrush story—one of the most popular articles on Health.com this year—Ithaca, New York-based dentist John Comisi, DDS, said this is "probably the electronic toothbrush I recommend most." Cool features: a two-minute timer, convenient travel case, and sonic technology that delivers 31,000 strokes per minute. It also boasts more than 300 five-star Amazon reviews.
2
Sound+Sleep High Fidelity Sound Machine
One of the best tools to combat restless nights is a white noise machine, particularly if you live in urban areas where noise pollution is an issue. Enter this Sound+Sleep machine: It has 30 different audio options including environmental and nature sounds (made from real recordings!) so you can find the perfect one to induce some Zz's. If you don't want the noise playing all night, you can even set a timer (30, 60, or 90 minutes) for the sound to slowly fade out.
3
BlanQuil Quilted Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets were huge in 2018. Not only can these blankets (which have tiny metal chains woven throughout the fabric to add gentle weight while you sleep) help ease symptoms of anxiety and insomnia, but they're also just seriously cozy for cold winter nights. This one is an Amazon and Health reader bestseller, and celebs like Kourtney Kardashian are reportedly fans.
4
23andMe DNA Test
A few companies now offer home genetic tests, but 23andMe's remains among the most popular. There are a few things you should know before you try it (for one thing, not all results are 100% accurate), but it's undeniably a fun way to learn more about your family tree and discover new relatives. Plus, it makes a great gift!
5
Nathan Sport Wash Laundry Detergent
Anyone who works out often is probably familiar with this yucky side effect: workout clothes that develop a noticeable, err, scent after multiple sweaty HIIT classes or spin sessions. To get the smell out of workout clothes once and for all, try this bestselling detergent, which worked for our tester on her most-used hot yoga gear.
6
Instant Pot
The Instant Pot reigned supreme again this year, especially during big sale days like Prime Day and Black Friday. Not only is this bestselling pressure cooker a multitasking kitchen tool (it can also slow-cook, sauté, cook rice, make yogurt, and much more), but it will totally up your healthy cooking game. (Plus: More of our favorite pressure cookers, including both stovetop and electric models.)
7
InstaNatural Niacinamide Serum
When it comes to your skincare routine, more expensive doesn't always equal better. This affordable niacinamide serum nabbed multiple spots in our top lists this year; dermatologist Debra Jaliman, MD, told us that in addition to niacinamide (which can help even out your complexion), the formula "has other beneficial ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, rosemary extract, and aloe."
8
Waterpik ADA Accepted WP-660 Aquarius Water Flosser
Regular floss is great, but have you ever tried a water flosser? These next-level oral health gadgets deliver a stream of fast (but gentle) water pressure to your teeth and gums so plaque and debris literally fly off. And this Waterpik model is the best of the best.
9
Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes
If serums and creams aren't doing the job to eliminate your frown lines—and you prefer not to turn to in-office treatments like Botox—you may want to give these affordable, non-invasive stickies a try. Placed between your brows at night, they help prevent you from making expressions in your sleep that can exacerbate existing frown lines. And according to Health readers and thousands of reviewers, they really work.
10
Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum
Vitamin C serums were one of the most-searched-for skincare products this year, and although prices on the skin-brightening formulas can set you back upwards of $200, this little drugstore pick was a Health bestseller. Dr. Jaliman recommended it to us not only for its concentrated form of vitamin C (sodium ascorbyl phosphate at 10%), but because it also contains vitamin E, which delivers skin-soothing benefits.
11
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum
If you *do* feel like shelling out a little more for a vitamin C serum, though, this Drunk Elephant pick is a great one. Health beauty editor Lisa DeSantis is a fan, as are more than 1,000 Sephora reviewers who claim it transformed their skin. Prefer to test it out before investing in the big bottle? Sephora has limited-edition kits right now with trial sizes of Drunk Elephant products that ring in under $25, such as this Rise + Glow duo.
12
Coop Home Goods Premium Adjustable Loft-Shredded Hypoallergenic Certipur Memory Foam Pillow
Calling all back sleepers! This pillow is for you. It's packed with shredded memory foam and has an adjustable loft—both are important features for those who sleep on their back, according to Christopher Winter, MD, medical director of Martha Jefferson Hospital Sleep Medicine Center.
13
RoC Retinol Correxion Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Retinol Night Cream
Further proof that $$$ isn't necessary for great skin? This top-rated retinol cream. In a Health article this year, dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, called it "the highest strength of retinol you can get before a trip to the dermatologist's office."
14
Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock
We're not all morning people, and for those who are snooze button-prone, don't worry: This alarm clock will get heavy sleepers out of bed. Not only does it have an extra-loud alert, but it adds on pulsating lights and a bed shaker if you try to slip back under the covers.
15
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
One Health writer swore that this little kitchen gadget transformed her cooking game. It takes all the hassle out of making hard-boiled eggs (just pop six eggs and a little water into the machine, and it boils them under the shell without a pot) and our tester said it also made them easier to peel. Win-win.