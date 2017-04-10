These household cleaners are free of fragrances and caustic chemicals, but still leave your home spick and span.
Maybe you're looking to lessen your environmental impact or perhaps you want to reduce your exposure to chemicals. Either way, swapping out traditional household cleaners with natural alternatives is a great place to start. Problem is, cleaning supplies aren't required to have an ingredients list, which makes it difficult to truly know what you're buying. And often, natural products lack the grime-busting power you may need to keep your home squeaky clean. That's why we did the hard work for you. First, we consulted a panel of health pros (see below), who shared the most important criteria for each type of home product. Then we hunted for goods that not only check off every box but also meet our requirements for value and quality. We also considered third-party ratings, such as the product safety scores from the Environmental Working Group. Below are the best natural cleaning products of 2017, including mopping pads, laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, and grout cleaner. Say goodbye to chemicals and hello to your cleanest, greenest house.
Meet our experts
- Clifford Bassett, MD, allergist at Allergy & Asthma Care of New York and author of The New Allergy Solution
- Julia Brody, PhD executive director and senior scientist at Silent Spring Institute in Newton, Massachusetts
- Phil Brown, PhD, director of the Social Science Environmental Health Research Institute at Northeastern University in Boston
- Timothy Craig, DO, professor of medicine and pediatrics at Penn State Allergy, Asthma & Immunology
- W. Max Kirk, PhD, associate professor and indoor air quality researcher at Washington State University
- Kelly Reynolds, PhD, environmental microbiologist at the University of Arizona
- W. Chris Winter, MD, sleep specialist and neurologist at Charlottesville Neurology and Sleep Medicine in Charlottesville, Virginia, and author of The Sleep Solution
1
Honest Wet Mopping Pads
Standard mops can be a breeding ground for bacteria. You could soak the mop in bleach between each use—or skip the decontamination step and opt for a disposable head instead. Double-quilted and made in part from sustainably harvested wood pulp, these pads are impressively sturdy and effective yet free of ammonia, synthetic fragrances, and other potentially harmful ingredients.
2
Seventh Generation Free & Clear Laundry Detergent
This jug of suds gets its cleaning power from plant-based enzymes rather than conventional chemicals, and the detergent skips the usual optical brighteners, dyes, and fragrances that can linger on your clothes (and rest against your skin). The EPA’s Safer Choice label means every ingredient has been evaluated by EPA scientists to ensure it meets strict criteria for better health and environmental impacts.
3
Method All-Purpose Cleaner
p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 7.5px Helvetica}
Chemicals in some household cleaners have been linked to cancer, asthma, and developmental disorders (among other health issues). Method’s cleaner puts dirt and grime in their place with biodegradable ingredients and none of the more toxic stuff.
4
Simply Spotless Grout Cleaner
Created by a designer who wanted safe but effective products to recommend to her clients (and use in her own home), Simply Spotless obliterates mold and mildew without relying on caustic chemicals. Another Safer Choice designee, sans any suspect chemicals for your health and the environment.