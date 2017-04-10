Maybe you're looking to lessen your environmental impact or perhaps you want to reduce your exposure to chemicals. Either way, swapping out traditional household cleaners with natural alternatives is a great place to start. Problem is, cleaning supplies aren't required to have an ingredients list, which makes it difficult to truly know what you're buying. And often, natural products lack the grime-busting power you may need to keep your home squeaky clean. That's why we did the hard work for you. First, we consulted a panel of health pros (see below), who shared the most important criteria for each type of home product. Then we hunted for goods that not only check off every box but also meet our requirements for value and quality. We also considered third-party ratings, such as the product safety scores from the Environmental Working Group. Below are the best natural cleaning products of 2017, including mopping pads, laundry detergent, all-purpose cleaner, and grout cleaner. Say goodbye to chemicals and hello to your cleanest, greenest house.

Meet our experts