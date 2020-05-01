Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These unique gifts will remind her you care even if you can’t be there in person.

Mother’s Day is just over a week away and, quite frankly, it’s going to be a little weird this year. You can’t spend the day treating your mom to brunch or a spa treatment due to nationwide shutdowns of non-essential businesses, and many traditional gifts, like purses, are useless during quarantine. Instead, this Mother’s Day will require a new level of creativity to find a gift that your mom can actually use while she’s social distancing.

If you’re not exactly sure what qualifies as a good Mother’s Day Gift during quarantine, we’ve got you covered. Your gift should make her time at home just a little more relaxing, bring a bit of normalcy back into her life, and, of course, brighten her day. You should also take into account the widespread delays in shipping happening across the U.S—for this reason, some of the best options include subscription boxes or online classes. Otherwise, consider gifts she can use at home, like cozy loungewear, kitchen gadgets, and more.

We know that finding a great gift for mom, even under normal circumstances, is easier said than done. So to help you out, we highlighted 13 thoughtful gifts for Mother’s Day 2020 that she’s sure to love. Read on to find the perfect distance-approved gift—and don’t forget to call her on the big day.

1. Bloomsy Box Flower Subscription

Why limit your appreciation for mom to just one day? Opt for a flower subscription from Bloomsy Box and she’ll receive a beautiful bouquet every month (or every two weeks) to brighten up her space. Plus, the blooms will actually last: Expedited shipping brings them to her front door within 48 hours of trimming.

Available at bloomsybox.com, from $40 per box

2. Masterclass Subscription

Your mom won’t be bored in the house anymore with an annual subscription to Masterclass, an online streaming service filled with classes taught by leading industry experts. An annual membership includes access to more than 80 courses across a variety of subjects, like a cooking class from Gordon Ramsay and an acting workshop led by Natalie Portman. Plus, buying one membership comes with a second one free, so you’ve got Father’s Day covered, too.

Available at masterclass.com, $180 for an annual membership

3. Winc Wine Subscription

Whether she’s into pinot grigio or prefers a malbec, mom’s wine needs will be covered with this monthly wine subscription box. It creates a personalized assortment of four different bottles each shipment based on her taste preferences and delivers it straight to her door.

Available at winc.com, from $60

4. Parachute Cloud Cotton Bathrobe

Give your mom’s current work-from-home outfit a major upgrade with this comfy robe from Parachute. Available in 5 modern colors, it’s made from 100% Turkish cotton that’s luxuriously soft and lightweight. Did we mention it also has secret pockets?

Available at parachute.com, $99

5. Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection

If your mom loves plants but lacks a green thumb, look no further than Bloomscape’s collection of high-quality greenery. Plants arrive with in-depth care instructions and can be purchased specifically for low-light environments. We recommend this 3-pack of super adaptable plants: They’re easy to care for and will add a lively touch of greenery to any space.

Available at bloomscape.com, $65

6. Yoga Download

Help mom keep her zen and stay active with a membership to Yoga Download. The online platform has over 1,600 yoga classes, from high-intensity flows to slow-paced meditations, and offers an annual membership for just $120.

Available at yogadownload.com, $120

7. Universal Standard Bridget Joggers

Joggers are the chic cousin of sweatpants: They’re unbelievably comfy but still look great for a quick walk around the neighborhood. Your mom will probably spend the next month donning this high-quality, stretchy pair.

Available at universalstandard.com, $98

8. Home Manicure Kit

Even though she can’t go to the spa right now, this at-home manicure kit is the next best thing. The 14-piece kit has everything mom needs to prep and paint her nails, including Olive & June’s signature universal bottle polish handle.

Available at oliveandjune.com, from $80

9. Nespresso Coffee and Espresso Maker

This Nespresso machine will help mom satisfy her latte craving without leaving the house. The easy-to-use machine runs on recyclable pods to create the perfect espresso drink or iced coffee with just the press of a button—and it’s $70 off right now.

Available at bedbathandbeyond.com, $130 (was $200)

10. Vionic Indulge Relax Slippers

Your mom deserves to be pampered from head to toe—and these slippers take care of that last part. They’re made with a plush foam footbed that molds to the foot, giving her all-day arch support. She’ll love that they have the American Podiatric Medical Association’s seal of acceptance and that they look great.

Available at nordstrom.com, $65

11. Nutribullet Pro

This sleek, compact blender is the kitchen upgrade your mom didn’t know she needed. The personal blender pulverizes through fruits, veggie, and nuts to create an unbelievably smooth concoction—but you don’t have to take it from us. It also has more than 5,600 perfect 5-star reviews.

Available at nutribullet.com, $90

12. Mother’s Day in Quarantine Gift Box

This quarantine-themed box delivers a party right to your mom’s front door to ensure this Mother’s Day is one she won’t forget. It’s thoughtfully packed with everything she needs to turn the day into a celebration, including a pack of confetti, balloons, and a banner.

Available at etsy.com, $37

