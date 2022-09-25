These medical alert systems often include wearable devices—such as lanyards, smartwatches, and necklaces—and include a base unit that communicates with a help center if a fall is detected. Here are the best medical alert systems with fall detection to offer peace of mind and connect you with the right services if you or a loved one are concerned about medical emergencies.

"Monitoring devices that can detect falls are very useful for patients that have balance, vision, and strength issues," explains Dr. Janice Johnston , MD, chief medical officer and co-founder of Redirect Health. "Once a fall happens, patients may lack the ability to stand up or retrieve a phone to call for help. These monitoring devices can detect a fall by recognizing abrupt changes in body movements and will automatically notify emergency monitoring centers." Once an agent has connected with a medical alert user, the two parties can decide what kind of emergency response, if any, is appropriate. If the user does not respond because they cannot speak or are unconscious, agents at most monitoring centers will err on the side of caution and notify emergency services immediately.

Trips and falls can be life-changing for seniors, disabled people, or those living with chronic conditions. That's why medical alert systems that have fall detection can prove to be invaluable. They support independent living while providing reassurance that help is available should it be required.

01 of 08 Best Overall: Medical Guardian Medical Guardian Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: From $27.45–34.95 per month

From $27.45–34.95 per month Connection: Cellular, WiFi

Cellular, WiFi GPS: Yes

Yes In-Home Range: 1,400 feet Why We Chose It Medical Guardian offers both in-home and on-the-go systems to keep you or your family member safe whether running errands, getting some exercise, or having a nice day in. With fall detection offered as an add-on for almost all their devices, this system allows users to mix and match products to their unique needs. Pros & Cons Pros No long-term commitment or cancellation fee

Contacts emergency services or family contacts

Water-resistant devices

Offers discreet, jewelry-like wearables Cons Fall detection not available on all devices

Not HIPAA compliant Overview With an easy setup process and a large range of different wearables—including wristbands, pendants, smartwatches, and clip-ons—a Medical Guardian system can be customized to the needs of many different users. With a variety of devices with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and/or GPS connectivity, and up to an impressive five-day battery life, including a backup battery for up to 32 hours, this device won't let you down. Medical Guardian also has an impressive range of 1,400 feet—the greatest range of any device we reviewed. If you feel self-conscious about wearing a medical device, Medical Guardian's Limitless Icons Collection may be a great choice. These wearable fall detection devices, designed to look like jewelry, come in four attractive styles and can be added to any Home or Mobile Guardian subscription. This company also offers the option to quickly connect you with emergency services or the family/friends you add to your Care Circle. Plans & Pricing Medical Guardian offers the following devices: Home 2.0 : $34.95 per month (or $32.04 per month, paid annually)

$34.95 per month (or $32.04 per month, paid annually) Classic Guardian : $29.95 per month (or $27.45 per month, paid annually)

$29.95 per month (or $27.45 per month, paid annually) MG Move : $39.95 per month (or $36.62 per month, paid annually) for a mobile smartwatch that includes features like a calendar, a step counter, and weather forecasts

$39.95 per month (or $36.62 per month, paid annually) for a mobile smartwatch that includes features like a calendar, a step counter, and weather forecasts Mobile 2.0 : $35.95

$35.95 Mini Guardian: $39.95 per month (or $36.62 per month, paid annually) Add-ons include: Fall Detection: $10 per month, available for the pendant OnGuard Alerts: $2.99 per month for real-time notifications sent to your Care Circle

$2.99 per month for real-time notifications sent to your Care Circle Limitless Icons Collection: For a stylish, hypoallergenic brass pendant on a 30-inch chain with a magnetic clasp; comes in your choice of color combinations: black onyx and gold, white mother-of-pearl and gold, black onyx and silver, or turquoise and silver. Compatible with home and mobile systems, but is not waterproof, does provide fall detection, and should not be worn while sleeping. The included one-year warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship, but not normal wear and tear or accidents.

02 of 08 Best Budget: Bay Alarm Medical Bay Alarm Medical Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $19.95–$39.95 per month

$19.95–$39.95 per month Connection: Landline, cellular

Landline, cellular GPS: Yes

Yes In-Home Range: 1,000 feet Why We Chose It Bay Alarm Medical has been in business for over 70 years and its devices' clear, two-way speakers offer budget-friendly peace of mind during emergencies. Pros & Cons Pros Accurate fall detection

Budget-friendly prices

Landline and cellular system options Cons Must purchase additional lanyard for fall detection

Basic service without additional add-on options

GPS not available on all devices Overview This system has a large "help" sticker showing the emergency button and quick setup for ease of use. You can wear it around the wrist, on the waistband for more discreet wear, on a lanyard, or as a clip-on or smartwatch. It's also easy to move the system to another house if you are going on vacation or staying with family or friends: Simply unplug it and plug it back in at your new location. With no start-up costs and low monthly monitoring fees of just $19.95, Bay Alarm Medical offers a low-cost medical alert system. Plans & Pricing In Home Basic : $24.95 per month

$24.95 per month In Home Preferred : $29.95

$29.95 In Home Premium: $39.95

03 of 08 Best With Smart Home Compatibility: LifeStation LifeStation Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $32.95–$43.95 per month

$32.95–$43.95 per month Connection: 4G LTE, 3G/4G, WiFi

4G LTE, 3G/4G, WiFi GPS: Yes

Yes In-Home Range: 600 feet Why We Chose It Lifestation offers a comprehensive yet budget-friendly system complete with Alexa compatibility. You can use your voice to test the system, check on recent alerts, or see the location of a loved one using the mobile service. Pros & Cons Pros Compatible with Alexa and Amazon Echo devices

Waterproof fall detection pendants Cons Low range

No online checkout available Overview Featuring fall detection for an additional $10 per month, this medical alert system is compatible with Alexa and Amazon Echo devices.The optional smartwatch device allows you to count your steps with an included pedometer, access weather forecasts, and a check your heart rate with a handy monitor. Choose from the smartwatch, necklace pendant, or wristband. With easy setup and 24/7 monitoring available, you'll feel in safe hands. An additional add-on service includes the option to get help with technical troubleshooting, medical appointments, and even grocery shopping. Additional accessories such as lockboxes and wall buttons are available for purchase. Plans & Pricing In Home Medical Alert System : $32.95

$32.95 Sidekick Mobile Medical Alert : $37.95

$37.95 Sidekick Smart Wearable Medical Alert: $43.95 Call (855) 256-3282 to order.

04 of 08 Best Non-Wearable: GetSafe Get Safe Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $24.95 per month

$24.95 per month Connection: AT&T 4G LTE

AT&T 4G LTE GPS: Yes

Yes In-Home Range: 400–1,000 feet Why We Chose It Some people prefer not to wear their medical alert device for a range of reasons. They might not like the look of a wearable device, find it uncomfortable, or feel it could impede their movement or other assistive devices. That's why we like GetSafe. It provides voice-activated wall-mounted systems and pull-buttons, in addition to wearable devices. Pros & Cons Pros Sleek modern design

Non-wearable options

Voice enabled Cons No activity tracking

Package prices are based on number of bedrooms

Up front equipment costs Overview Getsafe offers the best non-wearable device with pull cords or wall buttons where users can simply say "Call 9-1-1" and the voice-activated system will quickly answer, assess the problem, and send help. Multiple people can use the same system, making it ideal for couples or families with complex needs. You can expect to get help from the call center within 25 seconds of pushing the button, and there are no penalties for a false alarm. Plans & Pricing Starter 0-1 Bedrooms : $79 equipment cost + $27.95/month

$79 equipment cost + $27.95/month Standard 2-3 Bedrooms : $179 quipment cost + $27.95/month

$179 quipment cost + $27.95/month Select 4-5 Bedrooms: $279 equipment cost +$27.95/month

05 of 08 Best for Seniors: Aloe Care Health Aloe Care Health Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $24.99–49.99 per month

$24.99–49.99 per month Connection: 4G LTE, Wi-Fi

4G LTE, Wi-Fi GPS: No

No In-Home Range: Unspecified, but can reach 12x16 feet for fall detection Why We Chose It Targeted specifically toward seniors, this medical alert system with fall detection has excellent features to help caregivers, including alerts, that let you know if the user is moving around their home. The base station is voice activated and also monitors air quality and temperature. Pros & Cons Pros All-in-one mobile fall detection

24/7 emergency call center

No landline required Cons High equipment costs

Fall detection limited in non-mobile options

No caregiver portal or app Overview This device's base station can communicate with family without using a phone. When a user presses the button, a push notification is sent to a selected family member, friend, or caregiver to check-in. This is a great feature for seniors who may not have a medical emergency but want to signal that they need more contact with their family or to ask for groceries or prescription pickups. Users can get help in actual emergencies by simply saying "emergency," and assisted hearing services are available for those who are hearing impaired. The sensors also allow loved ones to be sure seniors are up and about and moving around their home without intruding on their privacy. Plans & Pricing Mobile Companion : $24.99 per month

$24.99 per month Essentials : $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month Essentials Plus : $39.99 per month

$39.99 per month Total Care: $49.99 per month

06 of 08 Best for Alzheimer's: ADT Medical Alert ADT Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $311.88–$431.88 per year

$311.88–$431.88 per year Connection: Wireless connection, GPS, landline

Wireless connection, GPS, landline GPS: Yes

Yes In-Home Range: 300-600 feet Why We Chose It The ADT Medical Alert system offers a range of different products and devices for both inside and outdoors, including many features that help support people with Alzheimer's. For example, there is optional fall detection for $10 per month, and a temperature monitor that gives caregivers essential information to monitor their loved one's vital signs and keep them safe. Pros & Cons Pros No long-term contracts

Optional fall detection available

Home temperature monitoring Cons Activation fees are expensive

No available companion app

Must call helpline for additional information Overview This company provides options for those who spend most of their time in the home, those who garden and visit with neighbors, and an on-the-go system for people who need peace of mind when on walks or out and about running errands. Plans & Pricing Medical Alert Basic : $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month Medical Alert Plus : $35.99 per month

$35.99 per month On-The-Go : $39.99 per month

$39.99 per month Fall detection: $10 per month

$10 per month ADT Lockbox: $29.99

07 of 08 Best for Seizures: Medical Care Alert Medical Care Alert Sign Up Now Key Specs Price: $29.95–39.95 per month

$29.95–39.95 per month Connection: 4G, WiFi, GPS

4G, WiFi, GPS GPS: Yes

Yes In-Home Range: 1,000 feet Why We Chose It Expect super easy setup and a 100% lifetime replacement warranty. Users who experience seizures may find they need to call more often than those who don't, so the fully trained staff with medical knowledge and backgrounds can provide reassurance, as can the lockbox that allows EMTs to access your home if needed. Pros & Cons Pros EMT/EMD certified operators

No hidden fees

Jewelry-style pendant holders are available Cons No month-to-month payment option

Low-quality lanyard button

No activity tracking Overview Medical Care Alert has stringent policies regarding hiring in its call centers. Every representative answering emergency calls from customers must hold EMT/EMD certification and have a minimum of two years of college education or experience serving in the military. This offers great peace of mind for people who experience seizures. There are no hidden costs with this device and no extra charge for activation, the device, or installation fees. All devices include a free lockbox to allow emergency services access to the property. Medical Care Alert also includes free spouse monitoring and fall detection for an additional charge of $10 per month. Plans & Pricing HOME Medical Alert System : $29.95 per month

: $29.95 per month HOME & YARD Medical Care Alert System : $39.95 per month

: $39.95 per month Fall detection: $10 per month