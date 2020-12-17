With cookies to bake, carols to sing, and movies to watch, it’s easy to get a little distracted around the holidays. But with December 25 just one week away, it’s officially time to hunker down and finish buying gifts for loved ones. Unfortunately, there is a downside to putting off your holiday shopping. Most businesses have stopped promising delivery in time to get your wrapped gift under the tree.
Luckily, a handful of retailers are filtering select products with a guaranteed arrival before the holidays, while others are offering free expedited shipping. But with time already limited, you shouldn’t waste any more of it searching for the perfect gift. That’s why we did the work for you by tracking down 21 wellness gifts you can buy now for delivery by December 25.
Say goodbye to the days of lukewarm coffee with this chic mug. Its sleek ceramic exterior hides a high-tech interior that magnetically charges to maintain a temperature around 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the warming base can be repurposed as a wireless phone charge once your coffee is finished.
A weighted blanket is the gift that keeps on giving thanks to its long list of benefits, including reduced anxiety and better sleep. Snag the notoriously pricey item for less this holiday season with YnM’s affordable design on Amazon: It has over 22,000 perfect ratings and comes in 6 different weight options.
Help your loved ones prevent post-workout pains with this powerful massage gun. It delivers up to 3,400 strokes per minute to penetrate the muscles and break up knots after a workout. Compact, quiet, and efficient, it has 9 different speed settings and comes with 8 interchangeable heads to target different body parts like the spine, neck, or calves.
Healthy meals are just a dial away with the help of this 2.6-quart air fryer. Its compact size allows it to cook veggies, potatoes, and proteins in the time it takes the oven to preheat. Plus it’s super easy to use: simply select the temperature up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, add ingredients into the vented basket, and set the timer for up to 30 minutes.
Adding a touch of green to a living space is an easy way to brighten up a gloomy winter day—and this low-light plant is the perfect pick. It rarely needs water and even removes formaldehyde from the air. Plus, it’s pet-friendly, so it won’t harm your loved ones’ furry companions.
Give the gift of zen with this environmentally-friendly yoga mat: Its textured surface prevents slips and falls, while the extra plush design pads joints for an added layer of protection. But the real standout element is the alignment lines that guide the body’s positioning through different poses when tackling at-home flows.
A candle might be the ultimate cliché gift for the holidays, but there’s something extra soothing about filling your space with a special scent. Rather than guessing someone’s favorite aromas, opt for this candle-making kit. They’ll not only get a fun quarantine-approved activity, but they’ll also get way more bang for their buck.
The ‘It’ girl of water bottles, Hydro Flask’s double-insulated design keeps beverages hot for up to 6 hours or cold for up to 24 hours. The perfect companion for trails, beaches, or even the couch, it comes in a wide variety of colors. (Although you’ll find the best deal at Nordstrom on this collection of spring-inspired shades.)
Me-time equals wellness—and what better way to get a bit of self-love than indulging in a glass of wine personalized to your taste buds? A one-month subscription to Winc includes 4 bottles delivered right to your friends or family’s front door.
Face masks have officially taken over socks as the most practical gift to send to loved ones this holiday season, but that doesn’t mean you need to settle for an average pick. Give them a worthy upgrade with Under Armour’s breathable design. Already Amazon’s best-selling cloth mask, it has a cooling interior coated with an antimicrobial treatment and stretchy ear loops for the ultimate comfort.
A silk pillowcase isn’t just an elegant addition to the bedroom: It also prevents wrinkles and frizz. Better yet, Amazon shoppers have already narrowed down the perfect pick giving this 100% silk pillowcase over 2,600 5-star ratings. Available in 5 colors and 3 sizes, it’s been declared the “softest and silkiest” of all the brands by one shopper.
When everyone’s running full speed ahead, this gift set reminds you to take it slow. It comes with all the supplies to grow chamomile, including a self-watering pot, as well as the mug and strainer to turn the chamomile into a soothing tea. Thoughtful, chic, and relaxing, it’s a unique pick that you won’t find under the tree twice.
Your loved ones will join the ranks of Jennifer Garner, Chrissy Teigen, and Kate Hudson as fans of this luxurious blanket the second they unwrap it. Delightfully plush and soft, it’s the perfect couch companion and even comes in 2 natural hues to match any home decor.
The pandemic gave everyone an excuse to break up denim, which means it’s officially time to invest in a high-quality pair of leggings. Not sure where to start? This Jennifer Aniston-approved brand has you covered with a pair so good, it sells every 90 seconds. High-waisted, sweat-wicking, an extra stretchy, the leggings also make the perfect gift.
Need an affordable gift? This best-selling clay mask is your best bet. It can be used to tackle a wide range of concerns; itchy bug bates, cystic acne, sore feet, or dry hair. Plus, it even has the stamp of approval from Kourtney Kardashian.
Spa days, home workouts, and wine nights can all benefit from some tunes—and this portable speak delivers. A perfect combination of function and form, it’s beautifully crafted to match with minimalist decor but also features 360-degree sound. Not to mention, it’s waterproof and has a quick-charge function where just 20 minutes of juicing delivers up to 6 hours of playtime.
Uggs have made a comeback as the most popular comfy footwear of 2020, with celebs like J. Lo, Kristen Bell, and Selena Gomez all sporting a pair. This slip-on style is the low-commitment way to hop on the trend. It’s lightweight enough to wear around as slippers, but still offers enough traction for a quick run to the grocery store.
You can get free expedited shipping at Bandier when you spend $75 using the code FREE2DAY. That means you can score a pair of comfy shoes with arch support and cushioning in time for the holidays.
This gift will come in handy in the new year when everyone’s workout routine gets a revamp. That’s because the cordless ball offers powerful vibrations to help soothe sore muscles after an intense sweat session. Small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, it still packs a punch with 3 vibration settings and a 2-hour battery life.
Hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and dumbbells were some of the hottest items of 2020. And while your friends and family might be stocked up on the former, the latter is likely still missing from their lineup. This adjustable option packs multiple dumbbells into one compact kit for weights as light as 4 pounds or as heavy as 40 pounds. Plus, it’s on sale ahead of the holidays.
A luxurious gift for your loved ones, this washable silk set looks as good as it feels. Its thermoregulating fabric maintains the ideal body temperature and comes in 8 different colorways. From the open back cut for ventilation to slits in the shorts for motion, every design element is considered in this best-selling set—and according to more than 1,000 shoppers, it really shows.
Sign up for our Health Shopping newsletter to get your daily dose of retail therapy with great deals handpicked by our editors — straight to your inbox.