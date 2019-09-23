The Best Humidifiers for Every Room in Your Home, According to Reviewers

Keep waking up with dry skin and stuffy sinuses? It’s officially time to find the best humidifier for your home.

These handy machines regulate a dry environment by adding moisture back into the air. Ideally, your home will sit at the optimal humidity level of 40 to 50%, as Princess Ogbogu, MD, director of allergy and immunology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, previously told Health.

When humidity is added back into the air, it not only helps dry nasal and sinus passages, but can also make a big difference in how you look and feel, according to Clifford W. Bassett, MD, medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of New York. Having the right humidity level in your home and bedroom makes it easier to breathe (especially when you’re sick), prevents skin from dying out, and can even improve your sleep.

For a lucky few—typically those living in newer homes— humidifiers have been built into their HVAC system. But for the rest of us, a humidifier is a household necessity for tackling dry air—especially in the winter—and a much more affordable alternative to uprooting your home’s entire heating and cooling system.

Before shopping for a humidifier, you’ll want to decide if you’re looking for a warm or cool mist machine. Warm mist options create steam by vaporizing water with heat. Typically faster at humidifying spaces than their cool mist counterparts, warm mist humidifiers can be used with soothing medicinal vapors, but can be a bit loud due to the bubbling of heated water.

You’re more likely to find cool mist humidifiers on the market, because the lack of heat makes them a safer choice for homes with children or pets. They require regular thorough cleanings, but also tend to be quieter.

There’s two types of cool mist humidifiers: ultrasonic or evaporative. An ultrasonic humidifier, which is the quietest option, uses high-frequency vibrations to create mist, while the evaporative option uses a filter and fan to release water vapor into the air. The latter are less likely to grow mold, but require you to replace the filter occasionally. An ultrasonic humidifier doesn’t use a filter, but will need a thorough scrub every month.

When picking the right humidifier for your space, you’ll want to ensure the product is powerful enough to cover your desired square footage (and for the desired length of time). Large humidifiers that are best for the whole house, like AIRCARE Whole-House Humidifier ($147, amazon.com), can cover up to 2,400 square feet—while smaller, portable options and single room humidifiers are great for more confined spaces like the car or your bedroom. Many humidifiers on the market can run for over 8 hours at a time (and have built-in auto shut-off for safety), so you can create the ideal humidity level in your home and bedroom.

To help you narrow down the search, we’ve compiled a list of the 13 best humidifiers on Amazon, according to customer reviews. With thousands of five-star reviews between them, these top picks include everything from the best bedroom humidifiers for sleeping to high-tech options you can control through your smartphone to the best one for your sinuses. Read on to find your perfect match.