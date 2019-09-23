The Best Humidifiers for Every Room in Your Home, According to Reviewers

From Vicks to Honeywell, these humidifiers have over 32,000 reviews combined.
Keep waking up with dry skin and stuffy sinuses? It’s officially time to find the best humidifier for your home.
These handy machines regulate a dry environment by adding moisture back into the air. Ideally, your home will sit at the optimal humidity level of 40 to 50%, as Princess Ogbogu, MD, director of allergy and immunology at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, previously told Health.
When humidity is added back into the air, it not only helps dry nasal and sinus passages, but can also make a big difference in how you look and feel, according to Clifford W. Bassett, MD, medical director of Allergy and Asthma Care of New York. Having the right humidity level in your home and bedroom makes it easier to breathe (especially when you’re sick), prevents skin from dying out, and can even improve your sleep.
For a lucky few—typically those living in newer homes— humidifiers have been built into their HVAC system. But for the rest of us, a humidifier is a household necessity for tackling dry air—especially in the winter—and a much more affordable alternative to uprooting your home’s entire heating and cooling system.
Before shopping for a humidifier, you’ll want to decide if you’re looking for a warm or cool mist machine. Warm mist options create steam by vaporizing water with heat. Typically faster at humidifying spaces than their cool mist counterparts, warm mist humidifiers can be used with soothing medicinal vapors, but can be a bit loud due to the bubbling of heated water.
You’re more likely to find cool mist humidifiers on the market, because the lack of heat makes them a safer choice for homes with children or pets. They require regular thorough cleanings, but also tend to be quieter.
There’s two types of cool mist humidifiers: ultrasonic or evaporative. An ultrasonic humidifier, which is the quietest option, uses high-frequency vibrations to create mist, while the evaporative option uses a filter and fan to release water vapor into the air. The latter are less likely to grow mold, but require you to replace the filter occasionally. An ultrasonic humidifier doesn’t use a filter, but will need a thorough scrub every month.
When picking the right humidifier for your space, you’ll want to ensure the product is powerful enough to cover your desired square footage (and for the desired length of time). Large humidifiers that are best for the whole house, like AIRCARE Whole-House Humidifier ($147, amazon.com), can cover up to 2,400 square feet—while smaller, portable options and single room humidifiers are great for more confined spaces like the car or your bedroom. Many humidifiers on the market can run for over 8 hours at a time (and have built-in auto shut-off for safety), so you can create the ideal humidity level in your home and bedroom.
To help you narrow down the search, we’ve compiled a list of the 13 best humidifiers on Amazon, according to customer reviews. With thousands of five-star reviews between them, these top picks include everything from the best bedroom humidifiers for sleeping to high-tech options you can control through your smartphone to the best one for your sinuses. Read on to find your perfect match.
- Best Overall: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier
- Best for Winter: Honeywell Germ-Free Humidifier
- Best for Sinuses: Vicks Cool Mist Humidifier
- Best for Whole House: AIRCARE Whole-House Humidifier
- Best for Large Bedrooms: LEVOIT Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier
- Best Ultrasonic: Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
- Best Warm Air: Honeywell Filter-Free Warm Moisture Humidifier
- Best for Diffusing Essential Oils: Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier
- Best Budget: LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier
- Best for Travel: JZK Mini Portable Humidifier
- Best with Smart Technology: Proscenic 807c Humidifier
- Best Personal: Innerest Portable Humidifier
- Best for Sleeping: iTvanila Cool Mist Humidifiers
1
Best Overall: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Humidifier
This ultrasonic humidifier uses high-frequency sound vibrations to create a cooling mist for up to 16 hours. Between a super quiet operating system, automatic shut-off, and optional night light setting, this Amazon number one best-seller is a great pick for a bedroom, nursery, or any medium-sized room in your home. You can even customize the modern tank to your space by selecting your ideal misting speed (low or high) and using the 360-degree nozzle to direct mist away from sensitive areas, like upholstery or plants. Best of all, the user-friendly design means the tank is super easy to refill and clean.
“On a scale of 1 to 5, I rate this product a definite 5! This is our second pure humidifier—we now have one in each of our 2 kids rooms—and you can’t beat the quality for the price. It’s silent, easy to clean and with 2 output settings, is great because one of our kids has a large room and the other is small.” —J. Cline
2
Best for Winter: Honeywell Germ-Free Humidifier
When flu season rolls around, you’ll be grateful for this “germ-free” humidifier which uses UV light technology to automatically kill up to 99.9% of bacteria that could be lingering in the unit’s water. The large one-gallon tank means the machine is powerful enough to cover spacious rooms and can humidify your home for up to 24 hours—so you can tackle the woes of winter, including nasal congestion, coughs, and dry skin, without having to deal with constant upkeep. Available in both a black and white finish, this humidifier is also a great pick for anyone worried about over-humidifying their air: The tank uses evaporative technology, so the machine won’t expel more moisture into the air than it can hold.
“We have owned many humidifiers in this house over the past five years. We’ve had everything from the fancy to the cheapest ones we could grab at Walmart. They all end up the same, in the trash because they get disgusting. Our newborn became sick with an upper respiratory infection and we needed a new humidifier again, stat. This is a great quality and easy to maintain humidifier. I only wish we had purchased it sooner. It’s quiet, has a large tank that’s DISHWASHER SAFE and super easy to keep clean in general.”—Lauren Nicole
3
Best for Sinuses: Vicks Cool Mist Humidifier
The 1.2-gallon tank uses ultrasonic technology to quietly restore moisture to the air for up to 30 hours. Each humidifier also comes with two Vick Vapors packs, so you can opt to add soothing aromatic vapors to your mist—whether that’s a plain menthol scent or a sleepy time blend. Plus, there’s automatic shutoff when the water runs out, and the wide tank makes for easy cleaning and refilling.
“I used to get a sinus infection every winter that gets bad and turns into pneumonia. I started running a cool mist vaporizer in the bedroom as soon as we have to turn the furnace on in the fall/winter. The winter sinus infection stopped—I didn't wake up with everything in my throat and nasal passages feeling dry.”—SS
4
Best for Whole House: AIRCARE Whole-House Humidifier
Skip the mismatched collection of humidifiers scattered around your home by purchasing a whole-house humidifier that can cover up to 2,400 square feet. You can select both your ideal humidity level and fan speed, and the digital humidistat will automatically shut off the humidifier once the pre-chosen humidity level is reached. While it definitely has a large footprint (the machine is just over two feet tall), it’s shaped like a sleek pedestal and the tiled top can be customized to fit your home decor. Plus, it has over 1,000 positive reviews from customers who say it’s super efficient at controlling the humidity level in their homes.
“Been using this humidifier for almost two years now and could not be happier with it. After years of trying out multiple different units, which all resulted in issues with mildew building up, filters being disgusting, and the humidifiers not really doing their job, this one really works. No more waking in the middle of the night with dry coughing and feeling like a lizard with dry skin. This product has dramatically improved our lives.”—Honest Reviewer
5
Best for Large Bedrooms: LEVOIT Hybrid Ultrasonic Humidifier
If you need complete peace and quiet as you sleep, this humidifier is the perfect solution. Not only is the machine whisper-quiet, but you can turn the LED screen off completely to ensure your room stays pitch black. Depending on the season, choose between either warm or cool mist to humidify spaces up to 753 square feet. An ideal pick for larger bedrooms, it also has an intelligent mode that uses a built-in sensor to keep humidity at the optimal 40-to-60% range. Plus, there’s an option to put essential oils into the aroma box. It’s no wonder this savvy humidifier has almost 1,000 perfect five-star reviews on Amazon.
“It is fantastic that this humidifier can blow hot steam, because it rises up and pretty much bathes my face when I am sleeping at night. I stopped getting bloody noses, started sleeping better at night without sinus problems, and it has a large enough capacity that I can sleep the entire night with it blasting at the 60% setting on max steam and it won't run out of water. Very easy to control, and nice to be able to drop some lavender essential oil sometimes when I need to relax.”
6
Best Ultrasonic: Everlasting Comfort Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
This ultrasonic humidifier with over 4,000 reviews is a fantastic Amazon find that can quickly humidify spaces up to 400 square feet for as long as 50 hours. The ultrasonic technology used to create the mist stands out from other designs by skipping the need for expensive filters. It also works with regular tap water instead of the distilled water many humidifiers require, making it easier to refill it as needed. Other standout features include an essential oil tray to add soothing aromas, a blue LED night light, and an automatic shut-off.
“This is the best humidifier I've ever purchased. Puts out a nice heavy spray (scented if you purchase the scents pack, which I recommend). If you fill it, it lasts through the night and more. I now breathe easier because of this pro.”—Mac
7
Best Warm Air: Honeywell Filter-Free Warm Moisture Humidifier
Unlike cool mist humidifiers, you can actually see the warm, soothing mist this design creates. Slightly louder than ultrasonic options, this warm mist humidifier heats the air to create a steam-like vapor in medium-sized rooms for up to 24 hours. When the tank runs out, the machine will automatically shut off and a refill light will illuminate. You can also optimize the tank to meet your needs in the wintertime by choosing your ideal moisture output and adding vapors through the medicine cup.
“Compared to my past warm moisture humidifiers, this humidifier seems very well designed. Sturdy handle. Easy to fill from our bathroom sink faucets. Well-functioning valve. Plenty of output for its size. Subtle yet effective indicator lighting. Reliable auto-off when [the] water level is very low. Performance as expected + very competitive price = solid value.”—Haynes
8
Best for Diffusing Essential Oils: Homasy Cool Mist Humidifier
PSA: Not every humidifier can process the addition of essential oils—and those that can don’t always do it well—but this cool mist humidifier is a major exception. A number one new release on Amazon, the unique design allows you to directly mix your favorite essential oil blend directly into the water tank. The no-frills, simplistic design operates with a single touch button that lets you choose between a high mist, low mist, and sleep mode (which is low mist with all lights turned off). You can also set the mood with optional lighting in seven different colors.
“This humidifier is great!! It’s so hard to find a humidifier that you can add essential oils to. This one is easy to set up and easy to use. It’s so nice to just lift the lid and pour water in. Most other humidifiers you have to use filters and it’s a pain to add water. This is the only humidifier we will ever use!”—Tim
9
Best Budget: LEVOIT Cool Mist Humidifier
With over 2,000 ratings on Amazon, this budget-friendly find proves you can still get all the smart features of a higher-priced humidifier without breaking the bank. Just like many pricier designs, this humidifier is whisper-quiet, has an auto shut-off safety feature, and includes an optional, built-in essential oil diffuser. The 1.1-gallon tank, which holds enough water to run continuously for 40 hours, has a large opening that makes it easy to refill and clean.
“Love this humidifier so I bought 2! I like how it has 3 different modes and has a nightlight that you can turn on/off. I also like how the light comes on to tell you it’s empty and it automatically turns off! Great product at such an affordable price.”—Customer
10
Best for Travel: JZK Mini Portable Humidifier
If you’re a frequent traveler, this super versatile mini humidifier is a great pick for adding moisture back into the air on the go. Small enough to fit into the palm of your hand, it runs off USB power from a laptop or wall outlet, and the compact, portable size means it’s easy to bring with you anywhere. To use, simply screw off the top, add water to the fill line, plug in, and press start. You can choose between a cool or warm mist, and the device will run continuously for up to eight hours—so you can enjoy the soothing benefits of a humidifier even while you’re in a hotel room.
“I bought this because I spend a lot of time in hotel rooms. I was looking for something that would take up minimal room since I like to travel light. It is very easy to use and is virtually soundless. I put it on the nightstand right next to the bed and it really does help!”— Tammy P.
11
Best with Smart Technology: Proscenic 807c Humidifier
This smart humidifier uses Bluetooth technology to connect to the corresponding app on your phone, so you can start adjusting the humidity of your home before you even open the front door. You’ll have full control of all the humidifier’s settings right through your phone, including the option to switch between seven speed settings, warm or cool mist, and special modes (like night or baby). This machine even has a built-in memory that’ll remember and reboot at the previous settings after it turns off. Not only can you add essential oils if you choose, but you’ll sleep easier knowing that the built-in air filtration system and negative ion function work together to clean and purify the air in your home, along with humidifying.
“This unit is whisper quiet. I mean whisper quiet. It does a great job especially in big to medium sized rooms. I especially like its app control function, which can set the mode on the phone at any time, very convenient and intelligent. I'm extremely happy with this unit.”—Stanley
12
Best Personal: Innerest Portable Humidifier
The slim design of this portable humidifier makes it the perfect size to fit into a standard car cup holder. When winter rolls around and you need to heat up your car quickly, this tiny “magic cup” is powerful enough to add moisture back into the area. The construction is also foolproof: just unscrew the top, add water, replace the top, and switch on. It’s even powered by USB, so you can charge and use on the go no matter where you are.
“Bought it for long 4-5 hour trips in my car when the heat needs to be on, but dries my up too much, making my vision blurry. This little humidifier is the perfect antidote!”—Caf
13
Best for Sleeping: iTvanila Cool Mist Humidifier
By selecting the sleep mode option on this humidifier, you’ll kickstart a quiet setting that reduces noise, turns off any built-in lights, and triggers the humidity sensor (which optimizes your bedroom for the perfect sleeping environment)—making this the best humidifier to use in your bedroom while you sleep.The unique longneck design ensures mist is distributed evenly and higher in the air to prevent any unwanted puddling, and reviewers say the modern shape also looks super chic—in fact, you’d never know it’s actually hides a dual water filtration system. It even comes with a handy remote control, so you don’t even have to get up from your bed to change a setting.
“It has a strong spreading power even if it's completely silent while functioning.It has the option of shutting down automatically when is needed or programmed in case the user sets the sleeping mode.It can be used with all kinds of essential oils and aromas. Most importantly, it has a remote control, which is quite convenient!.”—LBJ Panda